NEW ORLEANS -- Saints football is BAAACK! Ok, not real actual football, more like the off off off Broadway version of football featuring actors who aren’t very good. It’ll still cost real Broadway prices though. We’ll all be watching of course.

It’s Saints football, what else are you going do? Parent your children or go to some random local school board meeting to improve your communities’ existence? Please. We’ve been counting down to this day since Marcus Williams had that football tragedy in Minnesota -- which we will not speak of -- happen to him.

Preseason football, the thing we tell ourselves we are really excited about and five minutes after it starts we remember it’s a giant lie to help us survive the sadness of the months without football.

Preseason football is so terrible and teams’ justifiable fears of injuries make it so much worse now.

But what if I told you the 2018 New Orleans Saints preseason was going to be different? Oh, it will still be low-quality football, but bad doesn’t have to be uninteresting. I’m not here to convince you caring about who will be the back-up to the back-up’s back-up left offensive tackle will be fun to watch. If whoever that guy is ends up playing in November I won’t be telling you, “I saw it in the exhibition game in Jacksonville, he showed real skill.” No, I’ll be panicked Drew Brees is going to get murdered on the football field and like any good Saints fan I’ll be praying, lighting novena candles and drinking to calm my fear.

Don’t act like you would be any different. I’ve seen you people on social media, 75 percent of Saints fans sway between the highest highs and abject panic. Reasonable outlooks are not allowed and are way less fun.

So why will the 2018 Saints preseason be interesting even if it’s still mostly terrible football? Because the Saints have a bunch of things to work out on offense and if it goes badly Sean Payton will get all angry and snippy in post-game press conferences. I love angry snippy Payton in the preseason.

Payton has to figure out who is going to get carries at running back while Mark Ingram is suspended.

Also there is a non-zero chance poor Mark Ingram will be logging fourth quarter carries this August.

Remember how Payton made Willie Snead play a huge number of snaps last August with a Saints offense stocked with future Bitcoin investors and real estate brokers? If you think Sean Payton is above being petty to send a message to a guy who got suspended, you must be new around here.

The Saints have many possibilities to fill Ingram’s shoes for a month, but we are also two fumbles away from open tryouts Friday morning on Airline Drive. It’ll be interesting to see who gets first crack at disappointing us by not being as good as Mark Ingram.

The real fun of this preseason will be watching to see if Taysom Hill can be the backup quarterback while playing special teams. With each passing day I want Taysom Hill to be both Drew Brees’ backup and a pro bowl special teamer.

While other teams’ backup quarterbacks look at the tablet teams have on the sideline during games, Hill can be lighting guys up on kickoffs and punts until the NFL bans them. We need to enjoy kickoffs and punts while they are still around and what better way than Taysom Hill making tackles while playing quarterback during Saints 2018 blowout wins?

We might possibly have the greatest moment in Saints preseason history if Taysom Hill throws a long touchdown pass to camp superstar rookie receiver Tre’Quan Smith. As my cohost Dave Cariello said on our podcast, “It might break Saints Twitter we’d be so happy.” If this happens we will talk ourselves into the Saints being good until 2024.

On defense Marcus Davenport is just now returning to practice so we aren’t likely to get an extended look at him yet.

One guy who by all accounts is tearing things up at Saints camp is Alex Anzalone. Anzalone has fantastic physical skills, even more fantastic hair, and if his shoulder can hold up he’s probably the most athletic linebacker the Saints have had since Jonathan Vilma. Anzalone hair is so perfect looking I feel like his true calling might be as a model on the cover of romance novels or as the universe’s protector against Thanos.

If I’m honest, the best part of Saints preseason games are the jokes on Twitter. How did we ever survive the second half of boring exhibition games before the ability to communicate with CafeDuSaint987 about random players 90 percent of us wouldn’t know if they rang our doorbell?

The main thing is Saints football is now back in our lives every week until hopefully February, the details of bad August football are irrelevant as long we have football to watch.

