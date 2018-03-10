So people always ask me, “Being a parent really changes you huh?”, as if having to care for a tiny little wild animal who has the emotional swings of a rock star diva and wants to live on chocolate milk and candy wouldn’t change one’s life?

The one thing I do notice about having a kid is it’s made me 10,000 times more nostalgic about memories and enjoying the little moments as my kid grows up. That’s probably because my wife and I had to use fertility to conceive the only kid we’ll ever have. So I only get to experience all those cute and infuriating child experiences once. Telling yourself to embrace all the experiences of your kid makes it easier to laugh when you want to ring his neck because he just dumped a gallon of shampoo everywhere.

Having a 3-year-old come up to you with his entire face covered in blue marker while saying, “It’s funny” is 75 percent more adorable if you tell yourself “He’s only little once, it’s worth having to bathe him a second time today because look at the cute picture!”

My stories of fatherhood leads me to Drew Brees and how he’s likely going to break the all-time record for passing yards by a quarterback on Monday night. I’ve probably written too many ‘Appreciate Drew Brees while we have him’ columns to count, and Monday is about that, but it’s also about a moment Saints fans aren’t likely to see again in our lifetime; a Saints quarterback is going to shatter his second NFL passing record in three weeks. The franchise with the history of bags and bad quarterbacks too numerous to mention is going to have the greatest thrower of the football in NFL history. It’s as remarkable as it is improbable.

The short quarterback with the busted up shoulder, who throws off his tippy toes, is going to throw for more yards than other quarterback in NFL history? And he’s a Saint? Somebody will probably break the record Brees is about to set but I’d bet you a year’s pay they won’t look like him. Great quarterbacks all look the same mostly. They are tall and have strong arms. Tom Brady, Aaron Rogers, Troy Aikman, and Terry Bradshaw are all different levels of great but they all pretty much look the same.

Drew Brees is a six foot tall magician. Read this quote from cool ESPN feature on Brees where he talks about his height and tell me he’s not a wizard.

"A lot of it is feel as opposed to actual vision. People may not believe it, and maybe it's different for taller guys -- I don't know -- but there's times where I don't see it. I can't see it visually with my eyes. But I can feel it."

He’s throwing touchdown passes to guys he can’t even see? Sounds like football magic to me.

In the golden age of NFL passing Drew Brees is in a class by himself. In NFL history a quarterback has thrown for 5,000 yards in a season nine times -- Drew Brees has five of those seasons -- while no one else has done it more than once. Brees shows no signs of slowing because in 2018 he’s completing 75 percent of his passes with 8 touchdowns and no interceptions.

In 2006 we knew the signing of Drew Brees was big deal, and there was still a fear that if the Saints didn’t win and fill the stadium, would they be in New Orleans long-term? We hoped he’d be good but “In 2018 he’s going to break Peyton Manning's passing yards record in a Saints uniform on national TV.” wasn’t even conceivable as a possibility. Aliens landing in Jackson Square would have seemed more likely. Yet here we are.

If you are lucky enough to be in attendance you should soak it in like the Saints first playoff win in 2000, the return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in 2006 after Katrina, and the Saints winning the NFC title in 2009. It’s that big a moment. It doesn’t matter if the rest of the sports world doesn’t really care about NFL records and it’s just a foot note to everyone else. Monday night is for Saints fans and Drew anyway. A Saints quarterback is going to all-time passing king of the NFL, so when it happens take a moment, breathe it in, get nostalgic about all the fun Drew’s given us since 2006 and put it in your memory folder for great Saints moments to cherish forever.

Saints Fan Mood and Meditation Music: These Are the Days of Our Lives – Queen

If I haven’t drowned you in nostalgic feelings with the previous 700 words, I’ll have Freddie Mercury finish the job. If one of you people really loved me you’d set all of Brees’ greatest plays to this song and post it on YouTube. Monday night is going to be spectacular.

The Games

Last week: 3-2

Season: 13-7

New Orleans (-6.5) vs Washington: I was thinking this was the perfect trap game for the Saints. Everyone will be excited about Drew Brees breaking the passing record on Monday Night Football and the team comes out and lays a gigantic egg for America.

The Saints are 3-1 but really haven’t played a great game on both sides of the ball. Into town come Washington and its second-ranked defense. Give them credit but the three opponents so far are Arizona, Indianapolis, and a gimpy Aaron Rogers. Not exactly murderer’s row on offense.

Washington brings in new quarterback Alex Smith and a rejuvenated Adrian Peterson. Remember Adrian’s 20 minutes as a Saint? Me neither.

This feels like the Sean Payton ‘beat ‘em down’ prime time Saints special. Drew Brees will be amazing and Alvin Kamara is going demand America start talking about him for MVP.

Saints 41-17

Pittsburgh (-3.5) vs Atlanta: Did you see John Ross score a touchdown on the Falcons even after he got hurt catching a pass? He broke a tackle and limped to the end zone. Atlanta’s defense is 2014 Saints level bad. The Falcons better get to winning because they play 6 of their last 9 games on the road.

Steelers 45-38

Cincinnati (-6) vs Miami: Heading into 2018 I thought the AFC North might be worst division in football, but the AFC East retained the crown for like the 20th consecutive season.

Bengals 27-16

Dallas (+3.5) at Houston: I have to listen to these two fan bases yell at each other and treat this game as some sort of important rivalry because I live in Houston. It’s like having to watch two toddlers fight over a stale box of goldfish crackers. Pray for me.

Cowboys 21-17

Florida (+2.5) vs LSU: This feels like a terrible spot for a beat up LSU team, but if the Tigers can clear this hurdle, then the Georgia game becomes EPIC.

Gators 19-14

