My excitement over this weekend was over top we split my column into two parts. Here’s my column on why this weekend is the greatest Louisiana regular season football weekend ever. Now it’s time to set the mood and try and predict these games. Remember though, it’s not just about who wins and loses….but what your tailgate spread consisted of.

Saints & LSU Fan Mood and Meditation Music: When the Saints Go Marching In – Louis Armstrong & Hey Fightin’ Tiger – LSU Marching Band

I was thinking of using the Rocky IV montage since composer Bill Conti is an LSU grad. Does that not make you want to tackle an Alabama player or Rams receiver right now at your desk? Or maybe you prefer you need something a little more somber and serious like ‘Your Hand in Mine’ from Explosions in the Sky because you want that Friday Night Lights big game feel? Nah, just put LSU ‘Hey Fightin Tiger’ on and follow it up with Louis Armstrong’s version of ‘When the Saints Go Marching In’. Oh yeah that’s the stuff.

The Games

Last week: 3-2

Season: 22-13

LSU (+12.5) vs Alabama: Let’s start off with a Saturday in Death Valley shall we…

This LSU team sure is fun isn’t it? Ed Orgeron went out and fixed his kicker and quarterback problems, hired an offensive coordinator he’s comfortable with and as he likes to say, “Geaux Tigahz!” LSU is relevant again in the National Championship conversation and how surprising it is makes it so much more enjoyable.

All you LSU fans, who sold tickets to the Gumps, excuse me, Alabama fans, shame on you. The biggest home game at LSU in a decade and you aren’t going? I hope you feel shame.

LSU has lost 7 straight to the Crimson Tide but the last 3 games in Tiger Stadium scores were 10-0, 20-13, and 21-17. All heartbreaking in their own special way but all were undecided headed to the fourth quarter.

Everyone is declaring Alabama the greatest team ever but their best win is against 5-3 Texas A&M. Let’s hold off on the coronation until they actually play a quality opponent. I’m a big fan of Bill Connelly’s S&P+ college rankings; it’s complicated math, which confuses me, but it’s better than some poll that people vote in who may or may not have actually watched games.

As my favorite LSU blog ‘And The Valley Shook’ pointed out, Alabama has yet to face a defense ranked in top 30 of Connelly’s rankings. LSU has faced 5 such defenses. LSU’s defense is ranked 8th in case you were wondering.

Can LSU stop the big bad Nick Saban football death machine? It’s gonna take hitting on the 3 or 4 chances they have for big plays, some lucky bounces, and Ed Orgeron courage. What I mean by the last part is if the game is close late Coach O will likely have to make a decision of ‘Do I play it safe here and hope for overtime or an Alabama mistake? Or do I roll the dice and try to win on this one play right now?’ I think he’ll be aggressive like the Georgia game but that’s how this game will go if LSU has a chance. They’ll get one swing at a knockout blow.

My head says Alabama wins by a billion because they are the best team with the best quarterback and the best coach. My heart says LSU, a raucous Tiger Stadium crowd, and some luck that will have Nick Saban red and yelling at anyone within 5 feet of him will give LSU one shot to take down the College Football King. I want to believe in a Cajun Miracle Storybook Ending. So I will.

LSU 25-24

New Orleans (-1) vs Los Angeles Rams: The Rams are good, fun, and I wish they were in AFC so I could root for them to take down the New England Patriots dynasty.

This is a matchup made in NFL TV heaven as the Saints are 2nd in points per game (33.4) and the Rams 3rd (33). This might turn into one of those wild games where the Saints defense forcing a field goal feels like a huge win.

The Rams are kind of the ‘Anti-Saints’ on offense in that while the Saints formation teams to death to score, the Rams run almost exclusively out of the I-formation and score just as much.

PJ Williams made those two great plays Sunday but do you really feel any better about the secondary? Me neither. Asking Eli Apple to be good when he’s barely been in New Orleans long enough to know where to get a great po-boy is asking a lot.

The Saints are going to win this game on defense because they stopped Todd Gurley from running the ball and they pressured Jared Goff into mistakes. The good news the Rams has allowed 17 sacks including 5 to Green Bay last week. If Saints don’t have 3 or 4 take downs of Goff it will not be a good Sunday. The bad news is Marcus Davenport is out a month with a toe injury.

Rams win this game and they are 2 games clear of everyone in the NFC and might wrap up the #1 seed before Week 17. If the Saints win, the top spot in NFC is 3 team race when you add in 2 loss Carolina. Not much at stake really, only a clear path to playing January games in a building where Drew Brees has NEVER LOST A PLAYOFF GAME.

I’ve gone back and forth 45 times on this game but right now I just don’t trust the Saints defense against good quarterbacks.

Rams 38-31

Green Bay (+6) at New England: Can someone explain to me why the experts decided Aaron Rogers is better than Brees? What statistical category or team accomplishment does he have that is superior to Drew? He’s lost more NFC Championship Games is all I can figure.

Patriots 31-28

Atlanta (+1.5) at Washington: If Washington wins they are 6-2, I can’t wrap my mind around that being true.

Falcons 27-21

Kansas City (-8.5) at Cleveland: The Browns made Gregg Williams interim coach and knowing how everything always turns out terrible for the Browns he’ll probably win enough to be able to fail on a regular basis as permanent head coach in 2019.

Chiefs 31-13

