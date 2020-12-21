Forecast: Saints' 2020 season 'gradually, then suddenly' falling apart

The final stat line might not show it, but Sunday was the Saints' best defensive performance of 2020 — even better than their total humiliation of Tom Brady.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints' 2020 season is starting to feel like the famous quote from Ernest Hemingway about things going badly “gradually, then suddenly.”

Hemingway was talking about going bankrupt in his novel "The Sun Also Rises," but it sure feels like he might as well have been talking about the 2020 New Orleans Saints. How injuries went from gradually ruining their 2020 season to suddenly sending it completely off the rails.

The Saints dropped their second consecutive game 32-29 to the Kansas City Chiefs, and the final score isn't nearly as concerning as the never-ending injury list that keeps growing.

Sunday was no different, and it included safety Marcus Williams, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, guard Andrus Peat, receiver Tre'Quan Smith, and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson all getting banged up.

Johnson returned, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Saints are optimistic Williams only has a low-ankle injury, saying it won't be serious.

If you told me in August the 2019 NFL offensive player of the year Michael Thomas would finish 2020 with 40 catches for 400 yards and no touchdowns, Drew Brees would miss a month, Cam Jordan would be a shell of his Pro Bowl self, and Emmanuel Sanders and Terron Armstead would catch the Rona — I'd have told you to please put me in a coma, and wake me when 2020 is over because the Saints going 6-10 is too much for me to bear.

Despite everything I just listed and more injuries, the Saints have somehow gotten to 10-4 and clinched a playoff spot.

I'm not even really mad or upset about the loss to the Chiefs. The Saints fought their absolute guts out, and Patrick Mahomes is a wizard who can do ridiculous things with the football.

The Saints sacked Mahomes 3 times, hit him 11 times, put him in incredible difficult 3rd down situations, and yet, half-a-dozen times Sunday, I could only shake my head and mumble, “What are the Saints defense supposed to do?”

Mahomes' touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman in the back of the end zone where Mahomes back-peddled -- then threw it -- was asking the Saints to defend against voodoo. They didn't need a better plan, they needed a witch doctor, sorcery, and prayer candles.

The final stat line might not show it, but Sunday was the Saints' best defensive performance of 2020 — even better than their total humiliation of Tom Brady.

The defense was on the field for 41 minutes Sunday against an offense averaging 31 points a game and still gave the Saints a chance to win.

The Saints' plan was to limit the Chiefs to few big plays, get pressure with only rushing 4, and invite Kansas City to run the ball.

It worked as well as Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen could have hoped. The Chiefs only had 3 pass plays over 19 yards and ran for 179 yards.

The Saints would've eaten any other quarterback alive yesterday the way their pass rush was mauling Mahomes, but as I've previously mentioned: Mahomes may be a warlock or from another dimension.

While the Saints defense was valiant in defeat, the offense at times felt like a '67 corvette in your uncle's yard that's up on blocks — something that used to be special, but it's missing too many parts now. Now, you look sadly at it, knowing what it was while wondering if it will ever run fast again?

Drew Brees started zero for his first 6 pass attempts, and the Chiefs showed zero respect for receivers he was attempting to throw to all day.

Lil' Jordan Humphrey, an undrafted free agent from the University of Texas, was the team's second-leading wide receiver with 2 catches for 29 yards.

With Michael Thomas on injured reserve the rest of the regular season, the Saints receiving situation is so dire that I got excited when ex-Saints player Kenny Stills tweeted out a raised hand emoji at the news of Thomas going on IR.

If the Saints signed Stills today, he'd be the 2nd best wide receiver on the active roster behind Emmanuel Sanders, and it wouldn't be particularly close. Mickey Loomis, you should totally get Kenny signed by lunch.

Drew Brees started awful, but by the end, I actually thought he looked exactly like Drew usually looks, especially considering what he had to work with.

Drew at this point is like that old lawnmower in your garage; it might take 25 minutes to get it cranked up, but once it's going — it runs exactly like the day you bought it.

If Drew's good to go like he finished Sunday, the Saints have a chance in the playoffs, no matter what the talking heads tell you this week.

It all went so dark so fast, didn't it? Just 2 weeks ago the Saints were 10-2 and appeared to be about to get back Drew Brees, Michael Thomas, and enter the home stretch in what we hoped might be their best health going into the postseason these last 4 years.

Things turn quickly in any NFL season.

The good news is the Saints have clinched a playoff spot. The No. 1 seed chase is lost, but home field matters less in 2020 than it ever has.

So, if Sean Payton wants, he could prioritize health over a fourth straight division title, and it might be worth it. The Saints already decided Michael Thomas' health was more important than anything he could give them on the field for the rest of the 2020 regular season.

What's to stop the Saints from making that decision for any important injured player on the roster? The only thing that matters the next 2 weeks for the Saints is if they figure out a way to get healthy for the playoffs -- at this point, nothing else matters.

► Get breaking New Orleans Saints news, scores, schedule and injuries reports by downloading WWL-TV's FREE "Bless You Boys" app in the IOS App Store or Google Play.