Forecast: Saints are not who we thought they were going to be

2020 Saints football is going to be a roller coaster of highs, lows, bumps, penalties, and survival.

NEW ORLEANS — It's been a fantastically easy and fun experience being a New Orleans Saints fan in the last three regular seasons. After starting 0-2 in 2017, the Saints proceeded to go 37-8 in games they cared about winning. They were in first place for over 700 days, clinched playoff spots by Thanksgiving, and won the most regular-season games in the NFL.

2020 isn't going to be like that.

The 2020 Saints are going to have to struggle, grind, and persevere to 9 or 10 wins. For some Saints fans this will be frustrating and they'll decide anything less than a Super Bowl or being the best team is disappointing and a failure.

Ignore those people and embrace the 2020 Saints struggle.

Accept the 2020 Saints for what they are and not what we thought they were going to be. Don't look at a team that isn't going to go 13-3 for the third straight season as a failure. Enjoy Drew Brees and Sean Payton trying to figure things out and get them to the playoffs during Drew's farewell campaign.

It's been a long time since we had to live like the rest of the fans in the NFL and deal with every Sunday being an excruciating experience on our mental well being as the game comes down to one or two plays.

My advice -- buy more booze and a soft object you can safely throw at your television in frustration so it doesn't break -- because 2020 Saints football is going to be a roller coaster of highs, lows, bumps, penalties, and survival.

My judgment on the 2020 Saints after only 3 weeks might seem harsh but I see a team with 2 incredibly difficult problems on defense to fix that are going to continue to haunt them all year long.

First, the Saints' cornerbacks are wildly inconsistent. Marshon Lattimore might be the most frustrating defensive player I've ever rooted for in a Saints uniform. He has All-Pro ability and can look like a dominant corner one play and Jason David the next. The only time we can be assured he's going to play great is when the Saints face Tampa Bay and Lattimore makes it his personal mission in life to torment Bucs receiver Mike Evans. Lattimore hates Mike Evans catching a football more than we hate anything in our entire lives.

The thing with Lattimore that's become apparent in year 4 is this is who he is. He's not going to change; he's not going to become consistent. Rooting for Lattimore at this point is like flying on a budget airline with an incredibly poor safety record, but we don't have any other options to get where we need to go AND MY GOD WHY IS THE ENGINE ON FIRE and why is the pilot saying the rosary on the intercom? There are no regrets because there were no other options but as the plane makes an emergency landing we all wonder why can't this airline get it together?

The second issue that's going to haunt the Saints defense all year is their pass rush is terrible, and if Cam Jordan isn't going to be great, it may in fact be the reason for their downfall. Jordan doesn't even look like the same player he's been in the last 5 years.

Add in Marcus Davenport possibly having elbow Ebola, Sheldon Rankins being a shell of himself, and David Onyemata being hurt and that's a recipe for opposing quarterbacks having an eternity to throw. When quarterbacks have a lifetime to complete passes they usually do so, or defensive backs get desperate and commit penalties.

Sounds like the Saints after 3 weeks doesn't it?

These flaws may or may not doom the Saints because they still have the best running back on earth (Alvin Kamara) and will soon have the best receiver back (Michael Thomas). So can Sean Payton and Drew Brees conjure up the offensive magic to create one last chance at another Lombardi?

Did you Sean Payton firing off death stares in his post-game press conference and during his media sessions this week?

Payton giving this DEATH STARE to no one in particular after reporter Nick Underhill asked him about the Saints defense being terrible at defending bootlegs was both hysterical and absolutely terrifying to know that Sean can burn a hole into a man's soul with just his eyes. The last 3 years of fun, lovable grandpa Sean is over. Sean knows what's up and he ain't happy. It's oddly comforting to have cranky, ticked off Sean back in our lives.

We are fully invested in a flawed entity. Instead of worrying about what we thought 2020 was going to be, embrace the struggle.

Saints Fan Mood and Meditation Music:

Oscar Wild -- Company of Thieves

One of my favorite underrated bands and this song might be their best. If this lyric doesn't describe the Saints defense' current self-inflicted wounds of penalties and mistakes I don't know what does.

We are all our own devil

We are all our own devil

And we make this world

We make this world our hell

They might as well be signing about the Saints corners. Add in the lyrics about time slipping away and it might as well be a poem about Drew Brees' 2020 season.

Time keeps on ticking away

It's always running away

We're always running in time

The Games

Last Week: 3-2

Season: 9-6

New Orleans (-4) at Detroit:

This is as close to must-win as you can have. If the Saints fall to 1-3 it is severely uphill to get to 9-7 and playoffs become at best a 50/50 proposition. The Lions Matthew Stafford always seems to thrive against the Saints but this time he will be without Hall of Fame Saints Killer Golden Tate, a guy MURDERED the Saints.

The Lions defense only has three sacks in three games so the Saints should be able to do what they want on offense. The Lions defense is almost as bad Saints in allowing over 30 points a game. Detroit is giving up an average of 172 yards rushing! That's not great for a team with a defensive-oriented head coach.

If the Saints can't cut down on penalties for a fourth straight week, we may be in the 'Jim Haslett' zone where Sean Payton simply isn't able to tighten up the undisciplined mess that is the defense.

The Saints will win, and it will be ugly, but remember kids, September isn't about winning a Super Bowl, it's just about not being eliminated from contention.

Saints 34-27

Tampa Bay (-7.5) vs Los Angeles Chargers:

The Bucs are making hay on a soft schedule. Also, Rob Gronkowski looks like he's 1000 years old.

Bucs 24-14

Washington (+13.5) at Baltimore:

Lamar Jackson threw for 97 yards on Monday night. I didn't hear experts hyperventilating about his air yards and the deep ball. If Drew Brees ever threw for 97 yards, ESPN would have Stephen A Smith demand Drew RETIRE RIGHT NOW. TODAY!!

Ravens 31-21

San Francisco (-6.5) vs Philadelphia:

The Eagles are the worst team in the NFC East and Carson Wentz is terrible.

49ers 26-17

Green Bay (-7.5) vs Atlanta:

How is Dan Quinn still employed?

Packers 35-24