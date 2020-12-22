Forecast: Saints playing Vikings on Christmas feels like a lump of coal

The fear in my heart that the 6-8 Vikings are going to ruin our Christmas is so real, I feel it's waiting to eat my soul.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints facing the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day is the cruelest thing Roger Goodell has done to Saints fans since he got Jared Goff into the Super Bowl via the 'No Call'.

The fact that it's the Vikings franchise that has managed to torment the Saints for 30 years AND delivered to us one of the greatest moments in Saints history (Thanks Brett Favre!) is hysterical, cruel, and proves God has a sense of humor we shall never understand.

The fact the Vikings, who have never won anything in 40 years, have been able to torment the Saints in multiple playoff games is just an oddity the defies explanation.

Minnesota ruined the Saints' first winning season in 1987 by humiliating the Saints in their first-ever playoff game. The loss including the Vikings completing a Hail Mary right before halftime to go up 31-10.

The Vikings then ended the Saints' magical 2000 season in the playoffs in the divisional round.

In 2009 Minnesota seemed poised to deliver continue their destruction of our football dreams in the NFC Championship Game until Brad Childress and Brett Favre combined forces to create a miracle. In 2017 the Vikings delivered a miracle of another kind.

Let's not mention it and move this along.

Last season the Vikings defeated the Saints in the playoffs for the 4th time on a walk-off overtime touchdown. The worst thing about it was that the Vikings team wasn't even any good and Minnesota fans mostly hate Kirk Cousins and wish they had another quarterback and THAT guy still beat the Saints.

I should not fear the Vikings. They are a sad franchise with no real accomplishments the last 3 plus decades except the ability to lose NFC Championships and that one cool play against the Saints. By the way, since 1976 no team has been to more conference championships than the Vikings and still not gone to a Super Bowl. That stupid purple franchise's fans think they haunt our dreams but deep in their souls they know 567 Minnesota Miracles don't make up for 2009 and never will, but I don't like Saints Christmas football and I like it versus Minnesota even less.

Saints Mood and Meditation Music:

I Think Therefore I Am – Billie Eilish

The most annoying thing about the pain the Vikings have caused us is it's not like they've accomplished anything else memorable during our lives. Without Stefon Diggs touchdown in that 2017 playoff game, they'd be the Dollar Store Buffalo Bills of postseason failures. Congrats Vikings fans, your biggest win ever is a Divisional Round Playoff Game. You should have a parade or ice fish or whatever it is you do.

As Billie Eilish says in this great little song, “Get my pretty name out of your mouth”

The Games

Last: 2-3

Season: 31-34



Minnesota (+7) at New Orleans:

I'm not despondent or giving up hope about the Saints' 2020 playoff chances. If they can get healthy, the Super Bowl is still possible, especially with the defense as great as it is. The current problem for the Saints is they have exactly 1 healthy NFL quality wide receiver (Emmanuel Sanders) and their tight end (Jared Cook) is experiencing a crisis of confidence. Drew Brees anytime before 2017 would brush off the throwing to hobo and vagabond receivers and the offense would be fine.

2020 is different. Drew has 876 sore ribs and his receivers aren't sure what routes to run.

The Vikings defense is a shell of its former playoff self and just got gashed by the Chicago Bears for 199 yards rushing. If the Saints could find a way to have something similar that'd be a great Christmas gift for Drew. I'm sure he'd appreciate handing off 45 times Friday afternoon.

I'm just not confident the Saints offense can function in its current state.

Vikings 23-20

Tampa Bay (-9.5) at Detroit:

I don't even really care about the Saints winning the NFC South, I just don't want Tom Brady winning it.

Bucs 35-21

Kansas City (10.5) vs Atlanta:

Was there ever a doubt the Falcons would blow a 17-0 lead to Tampa last Sunday? There was not.

Chiefs 42-21

Seattle (-2.5) vs Los Angeles Rams:

Should the Rams even be allowed in the playoffs after losing to the Jets?

Seahawks 27-21

Buffalo (-7) at New England:

Josh Allen becoming a top 5 quarterback once again proves the NFL Draft is like 45% luck