Is it possible to be terrified of a team that is 1-31-1 in its last 33 football games? In the case of New Orleans Saints fans looking at the Cleveland Browns coming to town Sunday I’d argue, “Yes. Yes it is.”

After the Saints gave up 529 yards to The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their bearded Civil War reenactment look-a-like quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick, I’d be afraid of a junior college offense, much less any professional one. The thing with the Browns is, as bad as they’ve been since returning to the NFL in 1999, probably half of their best moments involve victories against the Saints.

Who can forget the Browns first win after returning to the NFL with a Tim Couch Hail Mary to Kevin Johnson? That game was the death blow to the Mike Ditka Era in New Orleans. I mention it because it’s awful and allows my editors to drop in the hilarious photo of Ditka laid out on the Superdome turf like he just saw a ghost steal his football coaching soul. (Editor's note: Unfortunately, we don't have this photo among those we have rights to use)

Did you know the Browns are 13-4 all-time versus the Saints? In case you were wondering that’s the Saints worst record against any NFL team. And the Saints spent their first 19 seasons of existence being the worst organization in professional sports. Being owned by the Cleveland Browns has to be one of the saddest Saints achievements in a treasure chest full of sad.

Since 1999 the Saints are 1-4 against Browns. Do you wanna hear the most depressing list in the history of lists? I give you the Browns starting quarterbacks who have defeated the Saints since 1999…

Tim Couch…twice

Colt McCoy

Brian Hoyer

It gets even worse. Tim Couch was 22-37 as an NFL starting quarterback, which means 9 percent of his career wins happened against the Saints in New Orleans. If he could have played the Saints every week in the Superdome why Couch could have been almost average!

So combine the Browns historic dominance over the Saints with Cleveland’s current 18-game winless streak and the Saints defense looking horrible again and we have ourselves a full blown panic situation.

The Saints are no stranger to ending long losing streaks; in 1977 they helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers end their 26-game losing skid and capture Tampa’s first ever NFL victory. Losing to the Browns Sunday is so miserable I don’t even want to contemplate it but getting torched by Ryan Fitzpatrick makes the worst seem possible.

Our optimism from last week was destroyed by an avalanche of Buccaneer touchdowns. The Saints better figure the thing out on defense or our playoff dreams will be dead before Halloween.

The Games

Last Week: 2-3

Cleveland (+8.5) at New Orleans: It may have been my fault the Saints lost to Tampa Bay. I had to cancel my flight Saturday because my mother-in-law had to have her appendix out. Every time I have to cancel a trip for a Saints game crazy things happen in the Superdome. A short list of games I’ve had to miss are Giants 2015 (Drew Brees 7 TDs), Denver 2015 (PAT block), 2015 Tennessee (Byrd dropped interception). So yeah, I might need to take some blame for Sunday. Don’t worry, my mother-in-law is fine, she scored twice for the Bucs.

Cleveland comes into the Saints game off of rushing for 177 yards against Pittsburgh. The Saints rushing numbers against the Bucs look not awful (34 carries/112 yards) but the Saints only stopped getting gashed on the ground once Tampa was up 48-24 and their only objective was to run clock. The Saints don’t get a pat on the head for stuffing the run when all the Bucs wanted to run the clock down to zero with a 24-point lead.

The Browns gave up 159 yards rushing to the Steelers, which could bode well for the Saints if they could find an above room temperature running back to fill Mark Ingram shoes. While the Browns struggled against the run they sacked Ben Roethlisberger 4 times and created 6 turnovers. Only the Browns could force 6 turnovers and not win.

Sean Payton gets to continue his feud with Gregg Williams, which could be fun. Payton is never getting over Bounty Gate and if the chance to add a little hot sauce to a Saints win arises, Sean will gladly kick the Browns while they are down.

Do you know who the last Saints quarterback to defeat the Browns in the Superdome was? Steve Walsh in 1990 and he didn’t even start the game. John Fourcade started and Walsh relieved him while making his first appearance as a Saint. The last time the Saints beat the Browns in New Orleans George Bush the Father was President, ‘Goodfellas’ was still in movie theaters and not on cable 6 times a week, and ‘Release Me’ by Wilson Phillips was poisoning people’s ears on the radio.

The Saints simply have to win this game. Not just to avoid 0-2 for a fifth straight year but to not have the stain of humiliation of being the team the Browns ended their misery against. If Saints lose Sunday I might do my live WWL morning shot on Monday in a paper bag so y’all can’t see my tears.

Saints 38-35

Atlanta (-5) vs. Carolina: The Panthers defense looks as good as ever while their offense looks exactly like you’d expect a Norv Turner offense to look. Bounce back win for Atlanta.

Falcons 23-15

Philadelphia (-3) at Tampa: Watch and be horrified as Ryan Fitzpatrick becomes mediocre once faced with an actual defense.

Eagles 28-17

Los Angeles Chargers (-7.5) at Buffalo: The Bills won’t go winless but they might make a really strong run at it. The Bills having ZERO interest in Teddy Bridgewater this offseason or in August seems like a crime against their own fan base.

Chargers 31-7

LSU (+10.5) at Auburn: LSU loves to play average or worse against non-SEC teams like Southeastern Louisiana then bounce back versus a better team. The Tigers aren’t going to win in Auburn with the way their offensive line is currently playing but it’ll be close and probably heartbreakingly weird like all LSU-Auburn games at Jordan Hare Stadium.

Auburn 23-14

