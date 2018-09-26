People, we are on the verge of Taysom Hill Mania. The Saints third string quarterback and ‘do anything and everything football Swiss Army knife’ is a touchdown away from being the most fun and cool thing about the 2018 New Orleans Saints.

My podcast co-host, Andrew Juge, says Taysom Hill has already reached ‘most fun Saints player ever’ status. The thought seems crazy but remember ‘fun’ doesn’t equal ‘best’. Drew Brees is the best Saints player ever but the odds he runs a kickoff back for a score, blocks a punt, and runs for a 50-yard touchdown in the same game are the same as the President not tweeting today. Taysom Hill might do the scenario I just laid out.

Sean Payton basically found a guy who he could use to turn the ‘wild cat’ into a nuclear missile he can aim at opposing defenses. Even though the wildcat was the hottest, coolest new thing in the NFL around 2008-09, Payton never really joined in because the Saints have Drew Brees and what’s the point of not putting the ball in Brees’ hands? What could the Saints do that would be more dangerous than Brees throwing a pass?

Then a 6’2” 220 pound quarterback with blazing speed walked through the door. Hill is so fast the Saints are using him to return kicks, and by the way, he’s the Saints most consistently dangerous kickoff returner since Courtney Roby in 2009*. Hill returning a kickoff is exciting and not terrifying, which is a nice change of pace.

*Alvin Kamara returning kicks is fantastic but Saints only use him for special occasions.

So now Payton is cooking up all sorts of fun things for Hill to do when he’s not playing special teams. The Saints aren’t running the wildcat out of desperation like most teams, no, the Saints have designed plays for the giant quarterback from BYU to run over and through defenses as just another wrinkle for the third-highest scoring offense, and when Hill is finished, back comes the Hall of Fame quarterback under center.

Payton isn’t getting near enough credit for turning a journeyman backup quarterback into instant electricity. It takes smarts and coaching courage to do it. If Bill Belichick had dreamed this up for Taysom Hill, it’d be the lead on SportsCenter and Hill would be on the cover of Sports Illustrated, instead its New Orleans cool little secret.

Can you imagine being a defensive coordinator having to prepare to face Drew Brees and two players both on pace for 2,000 yards from scrimmage (Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas) AND some crazy package of Taysom Hill plays? Poor Dan Quinn trying to call timeout Sunday looked like a desperate man running through Louis Armstrong International Airport trying to catch his flight when Hill was in the game on offense.

“Somebody call timeout before the giant Mack truck barrels over my entire defense!!”

It’s not enough that Saints and Sean Payton will drop 40 points on top of your head, now they shall also have a giant locomotive marauding throw your secondary for no other reason than its fun to do weird stuff.

Taysom Hill hasn’t thrown a pass yet but you know that’s coming. My dream Taysom Hill formation is Sean Payton running the wishbone with Taysom Hill under center with Mark Ingram and Alvin Kanara at tailback, and Zach Line in as the fullback. Sean, let’s make the triple option cool again! Then once the ball is snapped have Hill throw it to Brees for a walk in touchdown. It wouldn’t be the greatest Saints play of all time, just the funnest, by the funnest player.

By mid-October Taysom Hill will have a po'boy named after him, a Fleurty Girl t-shirt, and possibly his own snoball flavor. I am here for Taysom Mania getting out of control.

Saints Fan Mood and Meditation Music: High Hopes—Panic! At The Disco

Panic! at the Disco isn’t one of my favorite bands, and they aren’t great any more, but their debut album ‘A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out’ is a great record and I guess I keep thinking they can recreate the magic, so I keep buying their music.

Narrator: They never do recreate the magic.

Anyway, this latest song from them is perfectly average, but after a rousing fantastic Saints win in Atlanta our high hopes are back are they not? Saints winning makes the week fly by and I’d like this feeling to stay awhile.

