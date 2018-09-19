After Ryan Fitzpatrick torched the New Orleans Saints and it took a kicking meltdown to escape with a win against the Cleveland Browns, the Teddy Bridgewater trade probably feels like it happened 5 years ago, but the acquisition of the 25-year-old pro bowl quarterback is still the most interesting subplot lurking in the background of the 2018 season.

The way Drew Brees has played the first two games in one sense makes things even more complicated and interesting. Does a guy who is completing 81 percent of his throws with 5 touchdowns, and a quarterback rating of 123 look like a guy who isn’t going to play in 2019? Of course things change in the NFL on just a single play, but today the Saints look to have purchased a very expensive 2018 quarterback insurance policy, which all of us hope they never collect on.

The Saints gave the New York Jets a 2019 third round pick and redid Bridgewater’s contract so if Teddy leaves after this year, he’ll have cost the Saints a draft pick and still be on their salary cap in 2019.

That’d be maybe the most aggressive Mickey Loomis transaction of all the aggressive Mickey Loomis transactions.

Let’s at least praise Loomis trading away the Saints 2019 first and third round picks and allowing Saints fans everywhere to ignore next year’s NFL Draft and do something enjoyable with our spouses to remind them how much we love them.

The Bridgewater trade fascinates me because no matter if Bridgewater plays or not in 2018 the Saints resigning him in 2019 is complicated, difficult, and yet if Saints somehow are able to eventually transition from a Future Hall of Fame quarterback to a pro bowl one in his mid-twenties, Mickey Loomis will be given a statue on Lee Circle or at the Mercedes Benz Superdome next to Tom Benson.

The path to pulling it off however seems knotty no matter how 2018 goes for the Saints.

If, God forbid, something happened to Brees, Bridgewater plays a few games and helps keep the Saints in contention while Drew misses some time. His free agent price next spring will skyrocket.

Imagine Brees hurts his hand and has to miss four weeks in November and Bridgewater throws for 1,100 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 1 interception while Saints go 3-1. He’d probably be an incredibly hot commodity come March.

On the flip side, if Bridgewater doesn’t play a single meaningful 2018 snap, would he want to be Drew Brees’ backup for at least one more year in 2019? If he agreed to do that, it’d mean he would not start a football game in the NFL for 4 full seasons. If you were an elite professional athlete would you want to sit and watch during your prime seasons? In this scenario Brees plays only through next year, and by how Drew is operating currently, that seems unlikely.

There are two factors I believe might make Bridgewater strongly consider sticking around -- at least through next season.

The first reason is the free agent quarterback market might not have as strong a demand as we imagine. Lots of teams drafted quarterbacks this year and teams like Buffalo, Cleveland and the New York Jets aren’t going to bail on high draft choices after one year.

By my count only Miami, Denver, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh (If Ben Roethlisberger retired) and the New York Giants could seriously be looking for a quarterback. Throw in Tampa if you like because Ryan Fitzpatrick is always fool’s gold and Jameis Winston is one more off-the-field incident from being sent packing. The thing is all the teams I just mentioned won’t want a new quarterback because some of those teams will have success in 2018.

So, let’s say it’s three teams after Bridgewater next spring, then maybe staying in New Orleans another year instead of going to play in say Cincinnati becomes appealing.

The second factor that might keep Teddy in New Orleans past 2018 is he has a relationship with Bill Parcells, aka Sean Payton’s unofficial football consigliere. Would Bill Parcells whisper in Teddy’s ear to wait until Brees retires because Sean Payton’s offense is a perfect fit for Bridgewater? Bridgewater said he studied the Saints offense because he and Brees play similar styles.

So as the focus on the 2018 Saints is rightfully on what happens on the field, the giant elephant in the room of, “What the heck is going to happen with Teddy Bridgewater next year?” hangs around waiting to unfold.

Saints Fan Mood and Meditation Music: Tupac Shakur—When We Ride on Our Enemies

People, It’s one of the two best weeks of the football season, otherwise known as “Falcons Hate Week.”

Hating the Atlanta Falcons is as much a New Orleans tradition as red beans and rice on Monday. So we need some music to get us fired up.

I’m not even going to attempt to quote Tupac here because this is a family website, but the beat for this song bangs and I’d watch Saints highlights set to it to get me ready for Sunday for 48-hours straight.

My favorite part about Saints-Falcons rivalry is both fanbases don’t even care if America knows , cares or rates our football feud because we are too busy hating and mocking each other. America doesn’t think Saints-Falcons are a top-five rivalry? I was too busy making this glorious 28-3 GIF of Matt Ryan falling over to notice.

The Games

Last Week: 4-1

Season: 6-4

New Orleans (+3) at Atlanta: The Falcons are a beat up team and could be without as many as four starters. The Saints have yet to play even a half of good football and yet are 1-1.

I didn’t realize it until one of the listeners of my podcast mentioned it, but the Saints secondary is on a five game bender of giving up huge pass plays. Last week Cleveland hit the late game bomb to tie the game, Ryan Fitzpatrick hit too many long passes to count, and the Minnesota playoff game needs no explanation. But I bet you forgot about how Carolina almost beat the Saints in the playoffs on a deep throw late if Devin Funchess had just located a well thrown Cam Newton pass. Oh, and Tampa defeated the Saints in 2017 season finale on 39-yard Jameis Winston touchdown strike. If the Saints secondary gets roasted any worse they are going to be sold in the deli section of your local grocery store. The secondary has to tighten up soon or we are just going to have to accept that their inability to stop the deep ball isn’t a fixable problem.

As always, this game features two evenly matched teams. The Saints rank 14th in yards per game on offense, while Atlanta is 15th, but on defense the Falcons are superior statistically as the Saints giving up 48 to Tampa skews everything on that side of the ball.

This game will come down to if the Saints can stop the Falcons running the ball and if the can Saints create any semblance of a running attack before Mark Ingram returns.

The best thing so far about the 2018 Saints season is Sean Payton treating Taysom Hill like Tony Chachere’s and sprinkling Hill on everything hoping Taysom will make things better. Sure, Tony Chachere’s doesn’t make EVERYTHING taste better, but can we really be sure if we don’t try?

If Hill runs a kickoff back for a score Sunday in Atlanta it will be the greatest moment in the history of Saints Twitter. We will lose our collective minds in happiness.

This Sunday will tell us a lot about the 2018 Saints because if they lose it will mean they have played poorly on one side of the ball two of three weeks. They were ghastly on defense against the Buccaneers, and shot themselves in the foot on offense repeatedly versus the Browns. If they go three straight games without the ability to play well on both sides of the ball, it may mean they simply won’t do it often in 2018.

I’m not ready to believe that yet. The Saints are going to come out and play their best half of the year and then hold on for dear life as the Falcons make a late charge.

Saints 28-24

Cincinnati (+3) at Carolina: Carolina seems disjointed, but Cam Newton’s wardrobe is on point as he’s wearing pajamas to games now.

Panthers 27-16

Tampa Bay (+1) vs Pittsburgh: I’m not convinced the Bucs are actually good, but I’m pretty sure the Steelers defense is terrible.

Bucs 34-23

Dallas (-1.5) at Seattle: Remember when the Seahawks were on the verge of being a dynasty? I like this version of Seattle much better.

Cowboys 23-16

Miami (-3) vs Oakland: Jon Gruden has a Mike Ditka coaching the Saints feel to him. Oh and trading Khalil Mack was so dumb it defies description.

Dolphins 19-13

Ralph Malbrough is a Saints fan living in Houston. Email him at saintshappyhour@gmail.com, find him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SaintsForecast or download his podcast on Itunes.

