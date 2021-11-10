Forecast: The joy of no expectations Saints football

Sean Payton has fully embraced what the Saints do well — play great defense and run the ball — and focused like a laser on limiting turnovers.

NEW ORLEANS — Expectations change everything about our sports watching experience. I was thinking about this as I watch the Major League Baseball playoffs. I'm a Houston Astros fan, the cheating team anyone not in the Houston area pretty much despises. They've been great since 2015 but as an Astros fan, I realize this is probably the final season with star shortstop Carlos Correa before he leaves as a free agent and a few of their other core players are old and aren't likely to be as good next year. There is a last dance feel to the 2021 Astros and America is waiting for the big bad Astros to lose so they can celebrate.

So what's this have to do with the New Orleans Saints? Watching the Astros in the playoffs feels very much like it was to watch the 2019 and 2020 Saints.

The 2018 Saints got robbed of a Super Bowl by fate, Bill Vinovich, or Roger Goodell. Whoever you blamed, it definitely added something to viewing the Saints the last two years of Drew Brees that for me at least made games more stressful.

I wanted that Super Bowl Drew should have had for him, for the Saints, and for us the fans. As Saints fans, we knew the clock was rapidly ticking for Drew and the chance for another Lombardi hung over those seasons like an anvil waiting to crush our fading hopes and dreams. Eventually, the anvil got dropped on us by none other than Tom Brady in the 2020 playoffs and it was over. No second Super Bowl for Drew or for us.

The 2021 Saints have none of those expectations attached to them. I wouldn't say they are more fun to watch, but it is a different fan experience. There is a lightness to rooting for the 2021 Saints.

They aren't winning the Super Bowl because they are a deeply flawed team. They rank 31st in passing yards per game and are last in the NFL in creating explosive offensive plays (explosive plays are runs of 15 yards or more and passes of 20 yards or more). The Saints at the moment probably couldn't kick a field goal if their lives depended on it and their pass rush is non-existent.

Flawed teams can be fun as hell to root for though.

Sean Payton has fully embraced what the Saints do well — play great defense and run the ball — and focused like a laser on limiting turnovers to get the Saints to 3-2. Plus, all the Saint's issues might be cured if they get key players to return healthy.

Jameis Winston is a flawed quarterback, but I'll admit, he's been way more fun to root for than I expected. Winston is that friend who is overly positive and should annoy me to death but somehow doesn't. How can you not love a guy who throws YOLO passes and Hail Marys and after the game says, "That was all God."

He's a delight. I'm not sure I want him as the Saints quarterback long-term but this one-year adventure with Jameis has been fun so far. For the first time in a long time, we are watching Saints football without any real expectations. It's less stressful on me and I sort of dig it.

Saints Fan Mood and Meditation Music: You Should Probably Leave -- Chris Stapleton

This is Saints fans' current thoughts on any Saints kicker not named Wil Lutz. The Saints signed another kicker, Brian Johnson, but Lutz is eligible to come off of injured reserve so maybe our kicking nightmares should be ending soon.

If Lutz doesn't play this week and Sean Payton decides to go for two instead of kicking extra points and goes for it on fourth down instead of trying field goals I wouldn't blame him.

The Games Last Week: 1-4 Season: 9-16

New Orleans (-5) at Seattle: The Seahawks defense in theory should be the tonic that helps cure the Saints passing problems. Seattle is 28th in passing yards allowed and is so bad they somehow made old and broken Ben Roethlisberger look not so old and terrible.

If Deonte Harris plays for the Saints, Jameis should have enough weapons to do some business against the Seahawks defense through the air. Did I mention the Seahawks were also ranked 30th against the run? There is a distinct possibility the Saints might not pass much at all.

The Seahawks will also be starting their backup quarterback Geno Smith. The key for the Saints is to survive the opening quarter against a 2-4 Seahawks team fighting to keep their season alive and the traditionally raucous Seattle crowd. The forecast calls for an 80 percent chance of rain which probably helps the Saints more than Seattle as the Saints would be more than happy to hop into a mud pit and wrestle.

Coming off their bye, I expect the Saints to play their best game of the season Monday night and get America's attention.

Saints 31-10

Atlanta (-3) at Miami: It can't be good for team morale in Miami when it's rumored the Dolphins are about to trade for Deshaun Watson.

Falcons 27-20

New York Giants (+2.5) vs Carolina: The Sam Darnold revival is about to be fully engulfed in sadness.

Giants 23-17

Cincinnati (+6) at Baltimore: Former Saint Trey Hendrickson has 6.5 sacks for the Bengals and Cincy might be...good?

Bengals 23-16

Tampa Bay (-12.5) vs. Chicago: The only team worse at passing the football than the Saints are the Bears. That's not going to mean good things in Tampa for Chicago.