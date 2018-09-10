No one does excess quite like New Orleans and Monday night the New Orleans Saints did excess to glorious levels in a 43-19 win over Washington.

"It was just a total team debauchery."

Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden surprisingly had the best description for the Saints night of our dreams. Debauchery is the excessive indulgence in sensual pleasures and on Monday night the Saints and their fans were all about excess. Drew Brees got all the yards, Saints fans had all the feels, and the city had all the fun.

All Drew Brees did was go 26 of 29 for 363 yards and 3 scores. Washington entered the game giving up just over 10 points a game on defense, they exited giving up 22. Brees and the Saints have that effect on team’s statistics.

Before we continue with how amazing Brees was, can we talk about the laminated certificate the referee gave Drew after he broke Peyton Manning’s passing record? The NFL is a multi-billion dollar industry and for historic occasions they are handing out a certificate like Brees just completed an online quilting class? I blame Roger Goodell.

To break the passing yardage record on a 62yard touchdown strike to Tre’Quan Smith was so perfect if it was a Hollywood script, we’d say it wasn’t believable, even Brees couldn’t quite believe how picture perfect it all unfolded.

"It played out even greater than I ever could've imagined.” You and us both Drew.

"It was one of those special nights," Sean Payton said. "He deserves it. It's been an unbelievable run.”

Drew Brees somehow always delivers us moments we never think possible doesn’t he?

Brees is 39 and as crazy as it sounds, is probably having the best season of his career. Brees is on pace to throw for 5300 yards and complete 78 percent of his passes. It defies belief if we didn’t actually watch him do it every week.

I said it last week, but it’s worth remembering; in our lifetimes Saints fans probably aren’t going to be blessed again with seeing a Saints quarterback as great as Brees and I’ll go on record as saying NFL history is never going to have another 5’10” quarterback throw for 70,000 yards from his tippy toes.

Sports are so great when it lives up to all our hopes and dreams isn’t it?

While Drew Brees was breaking records and giving the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and America a special moment, the Saints defense delivered their best performance of the season.

The Saints held Washington to 283 total yards and allowed only 4 third down conversions all night. The Saints defense the last 3 weeks has dominated the line of scrimmage and Monday night hit Alex Smith so much he was rattled. The Saints sacked Smith 3 times and Marcus Davenport nearly broke the poor man in half.

Davenport is like one of those White Walker villains in Game of Thrones, he’s just steadily marching forward. Sometimes people notice, sometimes they don’t, but when he finally arrives Davenport is going to destroy things on a massive scale. The White Walkers wreck civilizations, Davenport is going to wreck quarterbacks. Fun and crazy prediction; by December Green Bay fans are going to wish they had Marcus Davenport instead of the Saints 2019 first round pick.

The Saints defense is officially a monster against the run. Washington ran 18 times for 39 yards. If Saints finish the season as top 5 defense against the run, they will be playing DEEP into January. You think Monday night was fun watching Alex Smith run for his life and look as frazzled as me trying to get to work on time? Just wait until Saints start playing offensive lines that are bad or injured?

The Saints defense isn’t great but if they can get teams in 3rd and long they’ll be good enough.

Alvin Kamara was practically invisible and the Saints COASTED to 43 points. Think about that. Mark Ingram returned and it looked like he never left. The Drew Brees moment was so fantastic; I can’t wait to do it all again when Ingram becomes the Saints all-time career rushing leader sometime in December.

Tre’Quan Smith is probably not just a fill in for Ted Ginn Jr., he’s likely to take that receiver spot opposite Michael Thomas and never give it back. At this moment I can argue the Saints have the NFL’s best QB (Brees), best left tackle (Terron Armstead), best running back duo (Kamara/Ingram), and a top 5 receiver (Thomas). There’s no defense that’s completely stopping that.

The only downside to Monday was I didn’t get to see it in person. We wanted our moment to celebrate Drew Brees becoming the all-time passing yards king while America watched and we got it. The 2018 Saints season is 5 weeks in and if it was a movie we’d say it’s had a great opening. The Saints are rolling on offense, Michael Thomas is having delightful Twitter feuds with opposing players, and that Tampa game feels like a lifetime ago.

The 2018 Saints are exactly who we thought they could be.. FUN. AS. HELL.

Ralph Malbrough is a Saints fan living in Houston. Email him at saintshappyhour@gmail.com, find him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SaintsForecast or download his podcast at Itunes

© 2018 WWL