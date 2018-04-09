Since Sean Payton arrived to coach the New Orleans Saints in 2006, he’s been brilliant at designing offenses, incredibly aggressive, arrogant and occasionally winks at us to let everyone know he’s having a fantastic time.

Payton really is the perfect fit to coach in New Orleans. In Louisiana we like our entertainment big, loud, and fun. We even demand our politicians entertain us. From Huey and Earl Long to Edwin Edwards, deep down we kinda love the circus.

One reason I loved Les Miles so much as LSU’s coach is because in big games that guy looked like he was having as much fun as the Tiger fans. You think Bill Belichick is dropping the Skol chant upside Minnesota Vikings fans DURING a game? Please. Belichick’s never done something that fun during a game in his entire life, unless you consider stealing other teams signals and plays fun.

Does Payton’s aggressiveness and arrogance sometimes end badly? The ending to that playoff game in Minnesota lets you know the answer. It doesn’t make him any less interesting though, which brings us to the 2018 Saints.

The 2018 Saints are a team built to bring out everything we love about Sean Payton. We don’t yet know if the 2018 Saints are the best team Payton’s ever had, but they are potentially the most fun.

Sean Payton even created his annual yearly slogan and drenched it in delicious arrogance, “Prove ‘em Right.” Most NFL coaches are the boring types who would have shoved clichés down everyone’s throats all summer and explained how Saints aren’t that good; they are starting from scratch, and truthfully might be the 2017 Cleveland Browns. Not Payton.

The expectation is a title and the Saints are going for it and are going to point, laugh, and rub it in every other teams’ faces if they feel like it. Payton has always let Saints players be themselves. If Marques Colston wanted to go an entire decade and never say an interesting word and shun the media? You be you. If Jimmy Graham wanted to dunk a football after touchdowns and destroy goal posts in Atlanta that was fine too, because Sean Payton has a comfort and the confidence to let players be who they are.

The 2018 Saints have personality to spare.

On offense, Payton finally has stars at the skill positions (Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara) to go with his future Hall of Fame quarterback. He even brought in the potential heir to Drew Brees, which depending on how things go for the 39-year-old leader of the offense, could complicate 2018 in ways 99 percent of coaches hate. Payton isn’t bothered.

After the Saints got drawn and quartered by the New England Patriots I wrote that the Sean Payton Era might be closing, flash forward less than a year, and if Teddy Bridgewater is a successful heir to Brees we are legitimately looking at Sean Payton being on the Saints sideline for 20 seasons. Life comes at you fast.

By the way, if that post New England column was any darker it’d have been a David Lynch movie.

Kamara and Thomas are going to stunt all over opposing defenses and Payton is going to gleefully concoct new and amazing ways to humiliate other teams. Oh, and if you think Taysom Hill isn’t going to be involved in faking punts and catching passes at tight end, you must be new around here. Did I mention Mike Thomas is probably one monster season from getting an Odell Beckham Jr type monster pay day? Expect Mr. Thomas to have a very productive season.

While lots of teams talk about wanting an offensive line that’s outstanding, starting in 2015 the Saints actually went out and invested draft choices and money to do it. My only concern on offense is the Saints are going to miss Mark Ingram way more than fans believe. His replacements feel like that random comedy special you started watching on Netflix at 2 a.m.; it looked fine, but 10 minutes in you realize it’s awful and just wish you could fall asleep. About midway through the second quarter Sunday it’s going to hit the Superdome crowd like ton of bricks how good Ingram is when whichever running back Payton picks has four carries for 7 yards. But Ingram will be back and with new toys to play with like Cam Meredith and Tre’Quan Smith, Sean Payton will make the offense work for a month without one of his star running backs.

Linebacker aside, this is the deepest and the most talented defense Sean Payton has ever had. It’s only preseason, but the Saints look to have continued their 20-plus-year record of having the unique ability to not locate any above average linebackers (Jonathan Vilma excluded). Confucius once said, “The hardest thing of all is to find a black cat in a dark room, especially if there is no cat.”

The Saints are like that except instead of a cat, the Saints are in a dark room looking for a weak side linebacker. They just keep stumbling around in the dark crashing into Stephone Anthony.

Linebacker aside, the “Boonk Gang” is poised to deliver us many new and hilarious turnover celebrations. Marcus Williams and Marshon Lattimore are poised to be stars, Cam Jordan is the best defensive end in the NFL and if even one other defender makes the leap to very good (come on down David Onyemata!) the Saints defense will be the best we’ve seen in a generation.

From 2015-17, every preseason we listed about five or six things and said, “If all that falls perfect the Saints MIGHT go 10-6!” 2018 is the exact opposite. The 2018 Saints are so loaded and deep; it’s going to take a lot going wrong and serious injuries to send them back into the 7-9 sadness loop.

I’m not going to predict a win total because I don’t know. Here’s what I do know: The 2018 Saints are motley, fun bunch of characters and personalities and Sean Payton is going to be leading the parade with a smirk, a scowl and aggressive plays that are going to delight us and infuriate everyone else.

Saints Fan Mood and Meditation Music: Big Bank -- YG Featuring 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj

Every season start makes anything seem possible, especially coming off 11-5. We’ve been waiting 9 months for this and our expectations are limitless. Tell ‘em YG…

“Ay, I set the bar, I'm the *&$% bar

In the sky, I'm a $#%^ star…

Big bank take lil' bank, bank

Big bank take lil' bank, bank”

Right now, the mood in Saintsville is exuberance. Go be humble somewhere else.

The Games

New Orleans (-9.5) vs. Tampa Bay: Between Marshon Lattimore and Mike Evans shoving match and Sean Payton and Dirk Koetter’s hand shake of death, we got ourselves a genuine feud brewing. I always wanted a reason to hate the team named after a body of water and not an actual city. Instead of calling themselves the Tampa Buccaneers, they chose Tampa Bay so the fans in St. Petersburg don’t get their feelings hurt. Imagine the Saints being the ‘Lake Pontchartrain Saints’ so the fans in Madisonville could feel included? That’d be dumb. Tampa Bay is dumb.

As for the game, the Saints get the privilege of facing Harvard educated lumberjack Ryan Fitzpatrick. If the Saints can’t coax 3 turnovers out of him I’ll be disappointed I made the trip in to see the game in person.

The Buccaneers defense should be better than last year, but only Rob Ryan could make a 32nd ranked defense worse. The Saints haven’t won an opener since 2013 and are trying to avoid the possibility of a fifth straight 0-2 start. Overcoming an 0-2 start was fun last year with the Houdini escape act, but I’d recommend against trying that trick again. Things didn’t end well for Harry.

Saints 27-17

Philadelphia (-3) vs. Atlanta: Could there be a better way to start the 2018 NFL season than to hate watch the Falcons on Thursday night?

Eagles 24-17

Dallas (+3) at Carolina: One of the 3 NFC South teams that made the playoffs in 2017 has to regress. I’m going to bet on it being the team who brought in the hottest offensive coordinator from 1992, Norv Turner, to improve Cam Newton.

Cowboys 23-20

Cleveland (+5.5) vs Pittsburgh: I have no actual stats or evidence to believe the Browns will win, I just want them to, so their losing streak is over before they come to New Orleans.

Browns 20-16

Green Bay (-8) vs. Chicago: Are we certain Ryan Pace knows what he’s doing running the Bears?

Packers 31-17

