NEW ORLEANS — Thomas Morstead won his second NFC special teams player of the week award in 2019 for his performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars and it got me to thinking. Morstead has quietly become one of the most beloved Saints players of all time, which for a punter is sort of amazing and ridiculous.

It's such a New Orleans thing and I love it so much.

On my podcast in the offseason, I asked the question, “If Bill Belichick, who is basically a Thomas Morstead groupie if you ever listen to him talk about punting, offered the Saints a 1st round pick for Morstead should the Saints say yes? The results were heavily in favor of the Saints refusing the offer and keeping Morstead.

In what hypothetical world do you turn down a 1st round pick for a punter? In New Orleans. But why?

Thomas Morstead is amazing at his job and his game in Seattle was a master class on punting a football and an exhibition showing how great punting can swing a football game. Morstead is the greatest punter in Saints history but a 1st round pick for a punter seems so irresistible, why would 64% of people in a poll refuse that trade?

My theory is because Morstead has embraced New Orleans so completely and thoroughly that he's crossed into that realm for fans where he's more than a Saints player, he's ours. He's New Orleans and we don't want to see him in another uniform.

The kid who executed 'Ambush' in the Super Bowl in 2009 somehow became a fan favorite and icon. He's been heavily involved in the community and is basically everything we hope a Saints player would be. He also posts insane workout videos on social media which are just delightful. I don't want to see the guy who dresses up and goes all out for St Patrick's Day in the Irish Channel in another team's uniform. Nope.

If Morstead is blessed with good health he might be the Saints punter well into the next decade.

In 2025 I want to get all emotional about Morstead retiring, I want to tell my kid about 'Ambush' for the 9000th time, and smile about the city that loved a punter irrationally because of course we did.

So Bill Belichick, or whoever else in my hypothetical world who believe punters are worth 1st round picks and want Morstead, you can go pound sand. Morstead is a Saints icon and I demand he's a Saint for life.

Saints Fan Mood and Meditation Music:

Go to the Mardi Gras –Professor Longhair

Technically isn't it Mardi Gras whenever the Saints are on a winning streak? So I play lots of New Orleans music in my car to try to give my kid New Orleans culture and oh boy does he love this song.

He's requested it what feels like probably 6000 times but the beginning piano riff and whistle is iconic and if you close your eyes it can be Mardi Gras any time.

The Games

Last Week: 3-2

Season: 19-10-1

Chicago (-3.5) vs. New Orleans:

This feels like a very bad spot for the Saints. They could be without Alvin Kamara, Jared Cook, Tre'Quan Smith and Drew Brees against a Bears defense allowing 13.8 points per game. If Sean Payton can conjure up a game plan that scores 2 offensive touchdowns the Saints should probably redo that extension he just signed and include a statue outside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The good news for the Saints is the Bears offense only averages 17 points and has allowed 13 sacks in 5 games.

Sunday in Chicago might make the Saints-Jaguars game feel like an offensive shootout. Get mentally prepared to view aThomas Morstead punt as a good offensive play. The Saints are going to need no turnovers on offense and a little magic from the defense and special teams. It's been a fun 4 weeks and losing in Chicago won't be the end of the world. All good things end, then you just start another something good.

Bears 20-7

LA Rams (-3.5) at Atlanta:

The 3-3 Rams mortgaged their future for cornerback Jalen Ramsey but he can't play offensive line or quarterback. What's more magical? A Criss Angel show or Dan Quinn remaining the Falcons coach week after losing week?

Rams 31-24

Tennessee (-2) vs LA Chargers:

Add the Titans to teams Teddy Bridgewater might be quarterbacking in 2020.



Titans 26-17

Denver (+3) vs Kansas City:

Did you know Steve Spagnulo is currently ruining the Chiefs defense? They look so 2012 Saint-like I almost expect Corey White to appear out of nowhere and give up a touchdown.

Broncos 25-23

Oakland (+5.5) at Green Bay:

We had fun all summer laughing at the Raiders and Jon Gruden and they deserved it but they might actually be not terrible.

Raiders 20-17

More Saints Forecast:

Ralph Malbrough is a contributing writer and Saints fan living in Houston. Email him at saintshappyhour@gmail.com, find him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter at @SaintsForecast or download the NSFW Saints Happy Hour Podcast.

(Warning: The Saints Happy Hour Podcast may contain language that is not suitable for all audiences)