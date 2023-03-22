Former LSU Tight End Foster Moreau has Hodgkin's Lymphoma, will step away from NFL

The former LSU and former Las Vegas Raiders player found out during a physical with the New Orleans Saints.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans native and former LSU Tight End Foster Moreau announced on Twitter today that he found out he has Hodgkin's Lymphoma during a physical with the New Orleans and will step away from the NFL.

Moreau, 25, was born in New Orleans and went to Jesuit High School. Moreau played high school football and basketball and won a LHSAA Division I football state championship as a senior. He played TE for LSU from 2015-2018. Moreau was selected by the now Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

In four seasons with the Raiders, Moreau caught 91 passes for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Moreau, a free agent after the 2022 season ended had visited the Saints a few days ago, and found out about his condition during a physical with the team.

Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me. During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football (1/3) — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) March 22, 2023

"I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me," Moreau said on Twitter. "There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance."

Moreau did not explicitly state that he would retire but that he would be stepping away at this time. He said he will get back to doing what he loves once he "kicks this thing's a**."