NEW ORLEANS — Former Rummel Raider Cyril Grayson has a skill you can't teach: He can fly.



You might know his story by now: He played football at Archbishop Rummel High, then only ran track at LSU. But now, he’s got a shot to stick with the New Orleans Saints.

That’s why Grayson says he’s making the most of every second he can at training camp in Metairie.

"Somebody told me yesterday that our life is kind of like a vapor out of a tea kettle. It's here and then it's gone tomorrow. So, I’m trying to think about that here,” Grayson said with a laugh.



Sticking around on an NFL roster during training camp is certainly something you cannot guarantee.

Grayson is experiencing his fourth stop with an NFL team.



This opportunity, however, is even more unique because he grew up right down the road.



"On the way to the hotel, we kind of have about a two hour break, so I get to stop at home. You know, and feed my dog. And peak in the door at my mom's house and just say 'hey!’” he said.

“There's nothing like home, there's nothing like the hometown fans, and a lot of people supporting me and wanting me to be here. I feel comfortable here, I love it," he said.

Grayson did not play college football. Instead, he was a 7-time All-American track and field stud at LSU, becoming a 4-time NCAA champion in the 4x400 relays during his time as a Tiger.



In some football circles, people believe Grayson’s former sport has continued to hurt him. But the positive that Grayson has going for him is that Sean Payton is a forward-thinking head coach.



He started a trend with do-it-all quarterback Taysom Hill last season and during minicamp this offseason he even scouted a professional rugby player.

In the case of Grayson, he still believes he has a hurdle to clear himself, kicking the label of "track star."



"I haven't been away from football for five years anymore. I've been in it for two, three years now. I'm I do have that track speed. I do have that background, but I like to think of myself as a football player now,” he said.

On day two of Saints Training Camp, Grayson showed off that speed that seperates him. Once the team moved indoors, Grayson flew past cornerback Eli Apple for a catch that picked up nearly 60 yards and was just two yards short of a touchdown.



While tomorrow is not assured for Grayson, right now he's making it very hard for the saints to let him leave.

