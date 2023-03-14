Andy Dalton leaving Saints for Carolina Panthers on two-year deal

Dalton started 14 games for the Saints in 2022 after Jameis Winston was injured.

NEW ORLEANS — Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to sign a two-year, $10 million contract with the Carolina Panthers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Dalton, a 12-year veteran of the NFL, initially backed up Jameis Winston to start the 2022 season but started in place of an injured Winston in week 4 and would start the remainder of the season for the Saints.

During the 2022 season, Dalton had a 6-8 QB record and threw for 2,871 yards on 7.6 yards per attempt. He threw 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

With the Saints signing Derek Carr to a four-year contract last week, and Winston signing a one-year deal on Tuesday to stay with New Orleans, Dalton leaves for the division-rival Panthers where he is more likely to start.

At least until whatever QB Carolina likely selects with their recently acquired first-overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft is ready to play.

According to Schefter, Dalton signed for two years and $10 million. He has $8 million in guarantees but could make as much as $17 million per the maximum value of his contract.

The Saints finished the 2022 season with a 7-10 record and missed the playoffs for the second year in a row. The team hopes to avoid missing the postseason again in 2023.