NEW ORLEANS — If you weren't pumped enough for the Saints playoff game Sunday, this'll get you there.

On Friday, the Saints tweeted a movie-quality version of their newest anthem, 'Choppa Style,' but performed by a full orchestra to some of the team's greatest highlights of their 13-3 season so far. At the helm is Choppa himself, in full tuxedo-and-tails, conducting the band.

Oh yeah! It's pretty awesome.

The video ends with an important reminder: The Saints take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 12:05 in the wildcard round of the NFL playoffs.

New Orleans rapper Choppa found renewed fame last season after players like Alvin Kamara, Teddy Bridgewater and now-Ravens running back Mark Ingram turned his 2002 tune 'Choppa Style' into their favorite post-game victory song.

The 39-year-old sat down with Eyewitness News in 2018 to talk about how grateful he was that the Saints were embracing his song.

"I just look at is as a blessing and a miracle. I am just so happy that the Saints like I said, that's my favorite team. I mean, I bleed black and gold," Choppa said.

Saints star quarterback Drew Brees shared a video on Instagram last Christmas of his children doing the "Choppa Style" celebration next to the Christmas tree.

