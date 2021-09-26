C.J. Gardner Johnson, Marshon Lattimore to play Patriots

With several defensive playmakers on the field, will the Saints be able to stop the Patriots' offense?

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — It's a beautiful Sunday here in Foxborough. The Saints are looking to turn the page after an ugly loss in Carolina, here against Mack Jones and this Patriot squad.

They're going to want to get after this rookie quarterback.

We're interested to see what New Orleans Saints defensive end Peyton Turner will do tonight after his NFL debut last week.

There are a couple of inactive players though. The Saints will be without Lil'Jordan Humphry.

That might be because Kenny Stills is back, and, remember Kenny Stills had his first NFL touchdown right here in Gillette Stadium years ago.

We'll be excited to see him out here if he does get on the field.

Some other inactive players for the Saints. Erik McCoy is still out.

C.J. Gardner Johnson and Marshawn Lattimore are back this week. Some Patriots are inactive — they will be without the left tackle.

Super important to note there again with the rookie quarterback, I expect to see Cam Jordan —and the other defensive end opposite to him — really try to get after Mack Jones and make him uncomfortable in this game.

Also to note, the Patriots will be without their sack leader. Their outside linebacker will also be out tonight.

They do lead the NFL in most interceptions. We want to see Jameis Winston come back in this game.

It's just a big improvement when it comes to interceptions, quality of passes, things like that.