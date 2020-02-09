Gayle Benson returns to Saints practice after previously testing positive for COVID-19

According to a statement from the team released last week, Benson was not hospitalized and had been recovering at home.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson returned to practice Wednesday, the first time she's been seen at the facility since being diagnosed with coronavirus.

A photo published on the Saints Twitter account shows Benson masked up, speaking with coach Sean Payton.

Benson tested positive for COVID-19 at some point in the past couple weeks.

"She has not missed a daily work call with Saints and Pelicans staff nor has she missed an NBA or NFL owner call in recent days," the statement said.

