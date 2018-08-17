NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints will host their first 2018 preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals Friday night. But before you go to the game, there are some pretty big security changes that you need to know about.

First is the change to the parking policy. At any home game, all vehicles parked close to the Mercedez-Benz Superdome in the A and B lanes will be searched by police dogs. Fans should get a placard with a yellow star and words on the bottom that identifies who’s car will be searched.

Also, fans can no longer use printed PDF tickets. This new rule applies to season ticket holders, people who get forwarded tickets or those who buy tickets on NFL approved secondary markets. Fans will now have to download the Saints mobile app that allows you to access, transfer and sell tickets. Season ticket holders who still receive tickets in the mail won’t be affected by this change.

© 2018 WWL