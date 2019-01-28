NEW ORLEANS — Roger Goodell is breaking his silence after the NFC Championship game - in a way.

The NFL Commissioner filed a legal brief Sunday asking the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Louisiana to dismiss a lawsuit by New Orleans Saints season ticket holders following the controversial no-call. Both sides are set to appear at a hearing at noon Monday.

RELATED: 5 of the most controversial NFL officiating calls

In the brief, Goodell writes that the NFL acknowledges that one or more penalties for pass interference or illegal helmet-to-helmet were not called late in the NFC Championship game.

"Because the officials on the field are humans, like the players and coaches, errors will happen," the brief says.

However, Goodell argues that overruling a referee on the field does not fall within the NFL Commissioner's discretion. Goodell points to Rule 15, Section 1, Article 3 which says the following:

“The Referee’s decisions upon all matters not specifically placed under the jurisdiction of other officials by rule are final.”

RELATED: Legal experts: Saints fans' no-call lawsuit is a 'waste of time'

Goodell argues that because of Rule 15's finality, then Rule 17 cannot be applied.

The brief also argues that ticketholders or fans do not have the rights to ask a court to order the commissioner to act on an officiating omission.

"2019 will mark the NFL’s centennial season. Throughout that time, one constant is that the results of a game are conclusive and not subject to protest or challenge," the documents say. "To our knowledge, no game has ever been replayed. This has been true despite war, depression, natural disasters, civil disorder, terrorism, or pandemic. And it has certainly been true notwithstanding errors in the enforcement of playing rules or even the deliberate evasion of those rules."

Last week, the NFL said in a separate court filing that redoing the NFC title game between the Rams and Saints would mean a pricey delay of the upcoming Super Bowl.

NFL Chief Financial Officer Joseph Siclare said replaying even a few minutes of the NFC championship game because of a missed passed interference call would force a delay for an event that demands an investment of "more than $100 million," the New Orleans Advocate reported.

RELATED: Ben Watson to Goodell: Your silence is detrimental

But the far bigger cost, Siclare suggested, would be if the Feb. 3 Super Bowl is delayed by a court in order to rewind the clock and replay all or a portion of the NFC title game— a result urged by the plaintiffs and much of "Who Dat Nation," which is also listed as a plaintiff.

"The Super Bowl, the NFL's premier event, is a carefully planned and enormously expensive undertaking, with preparations carefully sequenced," from logistics to producing a "full-blown music concert at halftime," Siclare wrote.

While the NFL has remained publicly silent about the controversial no-call, the league said Friday it had fined Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman $26,739 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis — a second infraction that went unflagged on the same play.

RELATED: Report: NFL fines Rams cornerback for helmet-to-helmet in NFC Championship

Goodell's court filing confirmed that NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron admitted to Saints head coach Sean Payton after the game that both penalties should have been called on the play.

A hearing sought by the two plaintiffs in the lawsuit, Tommy Badeux and Candis Lambert, that was scheduled for Monday was declared moot by Friday's filing.

It's no surprise that the NFL would seek to take the case out of the hands of a local New Orleans judge in favor of a federal jurist, said local attorney Glenn McGovern.

"There's a perception by some people that federal court is fairer than state court," McGovern said. "All big corporations feel more comfortable in federal court than state court."

RELATED: No-call during Saints game ripe for Mardi Gras satire

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.