Jabari Greer elected into New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame

Greer played five seasons with the Saints and was a member of the Super Bowl XLIV team.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints announced that Jabari Greer will be elected into the team's Hall of Fame.

Greer played five seasons with the Saints from 2009-2013 and was a member of the Super Bowl XLIV team.

During his time in the Black and Gold, Greer started 60 of the 63 games he played. He piled up 290 tackles, nine interceptions, 68 passes defended, one forced fumble and one recovery.

The Saints will officially induct Greer into the Hall of Fame the weekend of Dec. 8 when they host the Caroline Panthers in the Caesars Superdome.

For more information about the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame, visit saintshalloffame.com or call (504) 471-2191. More information about Saints Hall of Fame weekend will be announced at a later date.

Longtime videographers Steve Paretti and Bob Parkinson will also be honored as the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" award winners for their vast contributions to the Saints organization.

Parkinson worked at WWL-TV for 27 years, covering the Saints.

Congrats to longtime videographers Steve Paretti and Bob Parkinson - the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" award winners for their vast contributions to the #Saints organization! ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/fWeItAVeDl — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 1, 2023