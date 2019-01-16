NEW ORLEANS — This is 40, Drew, and Eyewitness News would like to extend its birthday wishes to the Saints quarterback who’s still playing at the highest level like when he first arrived in New Orleans in 2006.

The 10-year challenge has been taking over social media recently, where people compare a photo of themselves now versus 10 years ago. For Brees’ birthday Tuesday, the Saints posted their own version of the challenge, called the “#13YearChallenge.”

Indeed, the years have done numbers for No. 9. No question, Brees can be regarded as the NFL’s statistical Greatest of All Time (GOAT).

Brees holds the league records for passing yards, career completions, completion percentage in a single season and he’s one of four quarterbacks in history to be in the '500 Touchdown Club.'

As an early birthday present, Brees made a move up the career wins list in Sunday’s win against the Eagles. He’s now fourth on the list, with 163 combined playoff and regular season wins, passing John Elway.

Tom Brady sits on top of the list with 235 wins. Brees also is joining elite company with Brady and Brett Favre as the third quarterback to start a playoff game at 40 years or older.

No. 9 will join them when he takes his first snap Sunday against the Rams.

How did those two quarterbacks fare in their first playoff start at 40? They both got wins.

Brees can be the third, and we’re sure that’s the birthday present that the GOAT wants.