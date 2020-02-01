The New Orleans Saints will take on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday for the first playoff match-up between the two teams since the so-called Minnesota Miracle, the 2018 NFC Divisional Playoff game that ended in heartbreak for the Who Dat Nation.

“Terrible day, absolutely horrific day,” said Sean Raines, a Saints fan from Mississippi.

During the game back in January of 2018, the black and gold had battled their way back from a 17 to 0 first half deficit, but quarterback Case Keenum threw a 27-yard pass to Stefon Digs who evaded Marcus Williams for a touchdown and the win.

“I remember just dropping to my knees like you gotta be kidding me,” said another Who Dat fan, Cody Yesenoski of Slidell.

Out in the French Quarter Wednesday afternoon, WWLTV’s Paul Dudley met with Saints fans from Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida. He got mixed reactions from people. Some still hold a grudge against the Vikings, others say they’ve moved on.

“I don’t hold a grudge because I don’t think it is the same (Minnesota) team,” Yesenoski said.

“Yes, we hold a grudge against the Vikings,” added another Saints fan, Tera Willis.

“They shouldn’t have won that game,” added her son Brandon.

“No, I don’t hold a grudge,” said long-time Saints fan Melonie Penton. “I mean everyone wants to win.”

“I’ve been a Saints fan for 40 years,” said Hammond. “I have seen just about every way you can lose and that just kind of added to the list of crazy finishings.”

We also asked the question on Twitter. Most people appear ready to move past it.

“Anyone who thinks a game is won or lost on ONE play by ONE player knows very little about football. Again, not real Saints fans,” Chris Peet wrote.

“A grudge for what? Our inability to defend a pass? Nah, that was on our guys,” wrote another Twitter user.

Bradley Patterson is from Florida but has been to every Saints home game this year. He holds a grudge of the “no-call” kind.

“I hold a grudge against the Rams and the zebras,” said Patterson.

Grudge or not, fans here say the stage is set for the Saints to go all the way.

“I think they have a team that can definitely win it all,” said Hammond.

