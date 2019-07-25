According to reports, wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is in the last year of his four-year rookie deal with the Saints, is putting pressure on the team to make him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

Obviously, we had some thoughts.

Sports director Doug Mouton and sports reporter Ricardo LeCompte sat down in the WWL-TV sports office to weigh in on the controversy.

Here's their take on the situation:

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Thomas did not report to training camp after he and the Saints could not come to a deal after weeks of negotiations.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said that Thomas will stay away from training camp until a deal is done.

Thomas is looking to become the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver, which would reportedly cost the black and gold between $18-22 million per year.

Earlier this week, Yahoo Sports reported that the Saints made an offer between $18-19 million a year, but Thomas reportedly wants to become the NFL's first $20 million per year wide receiver.

Thomas is currently the third highest-paid wide receiver on the Saints roster behind Ted Ginn and Cameron Meredith. He is still working on his rookie deal. Thomas will become a free agent after this upcoming season and accounts for $1.6 million toward the team's total salary cap.

