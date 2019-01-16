NEW ORLEANS — If you are planning on going to the NFC championship game to watch the New Orleans Saints take on the Los Angeles Rams, you are in luck; Tickets are still available, but they will set you back a couple hundred dollars.

The NFL Ticket Exchange reports that the cheapest tickets to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome are all in the stadium's 600 level. Buying those tickets from the league's official exchange will cost about $277.

If you want to venture into third-party exchanges, you might be able to save a couple of dollars (but keep an eye on the fees). StubHub has tickets listed at $270. SeatGeek has tickets for $248.

All of those prices do not include additional inevitable fees.

The Saints advanced to the NFC title game by defeating the defending Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 Sunday. New Orleans (14-3) will now host the NFC championship against the Rams (14-3) Sunday, Jan. 20 at 2:05 p.m. The winner is going to the Super Bowl in Atlanta, Ga.

Last week, tickets to the Super Bowl were priced around $3,000. As of Wednesday morning, the NFL Ticket Exchange lists the cheapest tickets at $4,500.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.