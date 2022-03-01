Here's how the Saints make the playoffs, it's actually pretty simple

The Saints just need to be their most hated rival and cheer for another hated rival to win.

NEW ORLEANS — Things have become pretty simple for the New Orleans Saints playoff chances this season.

To secure a fifth straight playoff berth the Saints need to beat the Falcons Sunday in Atlanta in a game that has been moved to a 3:25 p.m. CST kickoff. And, the Saints need another hated rival, the Los Angeles Rams, to defeat San Francisco and eliminate the 49ers. That game will also kick off at 3:25 p.m. CST.

A loss by both the Saints and 49ers would give the final playoff spot to the Niners. San Francisco is 9-7 on the season to date. The Saints are 8-8.

If those two things happen, the Saints reward would likely be - a playoff game in Los Angeles against those Rams a week later.

The confounding Saints season has seen them win four games against three of the top teams in the entire league - Tampa Bay (twice), Green Bay and New England, while losing fourth quarter leads to the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons at home.

The Saints are also only 2-5 in the Caesars Superdome, 1-0 on a neutral field and 5-3 on the road.

And, in a reversal of form in the Sean Payton era, the team is one of the worst offensively in the league but one of the better defensive units.

Losses of 3 of the team's 5 starting offensive linemen, along with the starting quarterback and the season-long loss of former Pro Bowl receiver Michael Thomas, has had the team limping along, using 4 different starting quarterbacks.