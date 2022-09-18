x
Saints

Here's what the national media is saying about the Saints' 20-10 loss to the Buccaneers

The Saints lost to their rivals on Sunday in an ugly turnover-filled game.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints turned over the ball 5 times in a rough 20-10 loss to Tampa Bay at home Saturday afternoon. Here's what the national media is saying about the game. 

AP: Brady's temper flares as Bucs snap skid vs Saints, 20-10

John Sigler, Saints Wire: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game recap: Everything we know

Luke Easterling, Buccaneers Wire: Bucs overcome slow start, ride huge 4th quarter to 20-10 win vs. Saints

John Hendrix, Saints News Network: Saints' Offensive Struggles Concerning in Loss to Bucs

David Harrison, Bucsgameday: RECAP: Buccaneers come up big in the fourth, snap losing streak to Saints

Luke Johnson, NOLA.com: Tom Brady breaks the Saints' spell with a fourth-quarter TD, hands Saints a 20-10 loss

Rick Stroud, Tampa Bay Times: Thanks to timely turnovers, Bucs end regular-season skid vs. Saints

