Saints

Here's what the NFL media is saying about the Saints' 22-14 loss to the Panthers

It certainly didn't look pretty for the Saints on Sunday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Saints' offense couldn't muster any points until the fourth quarter in their ugly 22-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The team is now 1-2 heading into their London game versus the Vikings next weekend. Here's what NFL media is saying about the Saints' loss.

