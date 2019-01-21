NEW ORLEANS — The following is a transcribed quote from Saints head coach Sean Payton after the game:

PAYTON: “It’s frustrating, you know. Just getting off the phone with the league office, they blew the call, there were a lot of opportunities through. But that call makes it first and ten, we’re on our knee three plays, and it’s a game changing call. It’s where it’s at. It’s disappointing. Credit the Rams, they made enough plays though. They won the game. The kicker made some big kicks. But for a call like that not to be made, man, it’s just hard to swallow.”

“it was simple. They blew the call, they said it never should not have been a call. They said not only was it interference, it was helmet to helmet. They couldn’t believe it.”

BREES: “I feel pretty positive. My minds not even there right now, so this is all still pretty fresh. But just going to take a few days to let it all settle in and talk with my teammates and my coaches and I plan on being here and making another run at it.”

