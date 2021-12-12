Here's what to look for as the Saints take on the Jets

am Jordan and his Iron Man's streak of 172 games straight ends without him missing the game.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Welcome to a cold and windy East Rutherford, New Jersey for today's Saints game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

It was cold and windy outside, not as swirling windy conditions inside. That's something you want to look for especially with Brett Maher, the kicker for the Saints

There have been struggles with New Orleans in the kicking game this year. That could play a factor later on in this game if the wind does pick up, but during the warm ups that wind condition was not too bad.

This is a game the Saints want to win. There are five games to go in the regular season. I believe the New Orleans Saints need to win 4 to have a 9–8 record, in order to make the playoffs.

If they lose this game against the Jets, pretty much, you can end those chances of the Saints possibly making a run to the postseason.

The big question we're wondering about: Taysom Hill and that injured finger on his throwing hand; How would he hold up in today's game, especially throwing the football, gripping the football.

Those are issues that he has with that splint on the middle finger of his throwing hand

I saw him at warm outs out here earlier. He was able to grip the football, able to throw it at least 30–40 yards downfield in those warm ups.

He looks fine. He's ready to go, and that may be the case because Ian Book is inactive today.

The Saints are going to roll with two quarterbacks, Taysom Hill and Trevor Simeon as the backup Taysom Hill will be starting today.

The Saints offense also gets back Alvin Kamara. Terron Armstead, the left tackle — He was out here in warmups testing out that knee.

He looked fine and really didn't press it too much, buut he will start. He's not one of the inactive today, and that's big for this offense, getting some of those key pieces back.

We know that they've struggled through this five-game losing streak on offense, but having those pieces back is going to be big.

The Jets' defense— not good. They're 30th against the run and 29th against the pass.

This is the type of game for this offense, especially, where they can build some confidence. They need that when you've been in a losing streak like this.

You need some positivity going forward, i order to kind of go on this run. You need to have some good things happen on the field. You need to see some good things on film.

Against the Jets' defense, the Saints have an opportunity to get that confidence, and certainly, this can happen today.

This game also could be a big game for the Saints defense.

Marcus Davenport it's going to return. He was on the injury report the last few weeks, dealing with a shoulder injury. He was going through warmups today he looked fine.

C.J. Gardiner-Johnson got activated off injured reserve on Saturday. He'll be the big guy in the secondary that the Saints need. He's going to play today.

One guy that won't play, Cam Jordan and his Iron Man's streak of 172 games straight ends without him missing the game. He has COVID. He tweeted yesterday that's he'll be watching the game from home.

But still, there are enough defensive ends, especially with Marcus Davenport coming back, where they can take advantage of this offense which has struggled under rookie Zach Wilson.

All the quarterbacks have thrown at least 100 passes this season. He has the lowest quarterback rating out of all of them: 66.2.

Also, Elijah Moore, the wide receiver, went on injured reserve Saturday.

He's been big the last few games. That's a big loss for the Jets.