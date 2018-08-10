New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is again chasing history, and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome staff are preparing to celebrate with him. Brees is pursuing the all-time passing yards record, and he needs just 201 yards to make it his own. The only players in NFL history with more career passing yards than Brees (71,740) are Brett Favre (71,838) and Peyton Manning (71,940).

Per Rod Walker of the Advocate, the Superdome will change its exterior lighting from pink to black and gold for nine minutes once Brees passes this latest milestone. The iconic Superdome lights are already scheduled to flash in pink in solidarity with the NFL and American Cancer Society’s “Crucial Catch” initiative, raising awareness for cancer research. The adjustment in lighting to a Brees-themed setup is a nice hat tip to be seen for miles around, letting fans not glued to the game know that #9 has again made his mark on football history.

But there’s more planned, per the Advocate’s Nick Underhill. Unless Brees’ record-shattering pass happens after a two-minute warning, Superdome officials intend to temporarily pause the game and let Brees have his moment. Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker will receive the football and hand-deliver it to its display case back in Canton, Ohio, along with Brees’ jersey. The previous record-holder, Manning, has produced a brief video in recognition of Brees’ accomplishment that will be shown.

That’s quite a list of festivities, all very on-brand for a lively city like New Orleans. But it’s too soon to assume that Brees will end up breaking this all-time record. Washington’s defense is off to a hot start in 2018, having spent last week on bye after containing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to just 265 yards passing the week before. They’ll give him plenty of challenges to overcome.

Then again, no player shines under the national spotlight like Brees.

