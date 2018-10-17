Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is infamously tough to beat if given extra time to prepare – Big Red is 16-3 following bye weeks in his long career. New Orleans has the NFL’s best record after bye weeks since 2009, having gone 7-2 in such games. Payton struggled to find a single reason for his success during his conference call with local reporters on Monday.

“I want to say, probably after ’07 or ’08, I visited with Andy Reid a little bit. He’s someone that I think a lot of and has had a lot of success in this league. His record after the bye was real strong and we chatted a little bit, and he just talked about what he did and so we kind of followed that a little bit. Players get away from here for a while and we’ll get some extra work in on the opponent today. As coaches, we’ve been on the film.”

While Payton didn’t really dive into details, the ideas he hinted at – sending players out of the building for some time off to their own devices, while coaches put in extra hours studying film and looking for tendencies – are sound enough, and should probably be more popular leaguewide. It took an 0-3 start after bye weeks in Payton’s first three years to seek out Reid’s advice.

However the sausage gets made, it’s turned into a winning strategy. Barring his 2012 suspension, Payton has coached 8 post-bye games since that meeting with Reid and won 6 of them. The average score in those victories was 43-27. The two losses were a 24-23 nailbiter against the Detriot Lions in 2014, and a 24-6 drubbing on the road with the 2015 Houston Texans. Accounting for those games – and still leaving out Payton’s 2012 suspended year – the average post-bye score is 36-26. That’s dominant.

Does this mean anything right now? It’s enough to offer some boost in confidence. The Saints and Ravens have a big game coming up, with each team offering the biggest challenge either has seen to this point in the season. And there’s still most of a week ahead for anticipation to build.

