NEW ORLEANS — Cam Jordan has some questions for Michael Thomas.

During Thomas' first interview with the media at the New Orleans Saints training camp, the Saints' defensive end stepped in front of the cameras to ask about Thomas' "blockbuster" deal.

"How does it feel to have that much money," Jordan asked as Thomas cracked a smile.

"I don't have any money yet," Thomas said.

"Oh the signing bonus hasn't dropped yet? I mean, we're not going to discuss it?" Jordan fired back.

Wednesday, Thomas and the Saints agreed on a new five-year, $100 million contract. Andrew Kessler of the agency Athletes First, who joined colleague David Mulugheta in negotiating the deal with the Saints, says the contract pays Thomas about $61 million in guaranteed salary and bonuses.

The team's official Twitter account shared a photo Thursday of Thomas signing the contract.

Currently, Thomas' average annual pay of $20 million represents a new high for NFL receivers, eclipsing the $18 million per year paid to Cleveland's Odell Beckham Jr.

Thomas has established himself as an elite receiver with 321 catches for 3,787 yards and 23 touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons.

But other top NFL receivers, including Atlanta's Julio Jones and Dallas' Amari Cooper, are nearing the ends of their current contracts and could be in line for similarly lucrative extensions.

Thomas plays in an offense that was among the NFL's best long before he arrived. Run by record-setting quarterback Drew Brees and designed by coach Sean Payton, the Saints' offense has been one of the NFL's most productive for nearly a decade and a half.

Brees has overwhelmingly thrown Thomas' way in recent seasons.

Thomas has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons since New Orleans made him a second-round draft choice out of Ohio State.

