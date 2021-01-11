'I can't share anything' | Payton keeps quiet about starting QB

In four starts last year Taysom Hill threw for 834 yards, four touchdown passes, and two interceptions.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints will host the Atlanta Falcons Sunday in the Caesars Superdome but it is still unknown who will be taking the first snap at quarterback.

"I can't share anything," said Sean Payton.

We all know it won't be Jameis Winston who tore his ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on an illegal horse-collar tackle by Devin White.

Payton said he's satisfied with their quarterback room but will it be Trevor Siemian or Taysom Hill who starts.

Hill hasn't played since leaving their Week 5 game against the Washington Football Team with a concussion.

"He's doing well. He's progressing. He's on schedule and all of that is good," Payton said earlier this week about Hill. In four starts last year he threw for 834 yards, four touchdown passes, and two interceptions. In those four games, they were 3-1 and two of those wins were against the Falcons.

In relief against the Bucs Siemian did enough in the 36-27 win completing 16 of 29 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown. Siemian had not played in a regular-season game since 2019 where he only threw six passes.

Whoever the new starting quarterback is will not be throwing passes to Michael Thomas this season.

Thomas said in a Tweet, "Unfortunately, there has been another small setback which we will have to address."

The former NFL Offensive Player of the Year had ankle surgery earlier this year and may need another surgery according to Payton.

"I think it's accurate to say there was a setback," Payton said. "And it wasn't anything of his – he's working his tail off – and the setback had more to do with the procedure he had initially that was done. As they went through the scans, there's a chance that he may have to have another procedure done.

Thomas missed nine games last season and won't get a chance to step on the field this year.

The Saints didn't make any moves at the deadline and Payton says he's confident in the receivers that the Saints currently have on the roster.

"I thought they had a good game (against Tampa Bay)," Payton said. "We've got some younger guys. I think the addition of ﻿Kenny Stills﻿ has helped us, I think Deonte (Harris) being back has helped us, I think ﻿Kevin White﻿ is continuing to get better. I think Lil'Jordan Humphrey – his experience and size and strength. Marquez (Callaway). Tre'Quan (Smith) is back.