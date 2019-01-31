ATLANTA — Perhaps second only to the officiating crew, and, perhaps behind Roger Goodell, Nickell Robey-Coleman is the villain in the minds of Saints fans in the team’s controversial NFC Championship loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Robey-Coleman was the defensive back, who, badly fooled by a ‘wheel route’ pass call for Tommylee Lewis, admittedly ‘lit up’ Lewis prematurely, causing an incomplete pass. The penalty – two penalties actually – for pass interference and helmet-to-helmet contact were never called. The NFL fined Robey-Coleman for the hit on Lewis during the week, an admission, of sorts, that the play was not legal.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that “It was a play that should be called.”

Robey-Coleman admitted after the game that he was beaten and looking for a flag and was happily surprised when one wasn’t thrown.

He said Thursday that he understands the frustrations of the Saints fans.

“I hope they forgive me one day,” he said, adding that his interactions with some fans on social media has been “rough.”

Robey-Coleman said though, that he doesn’t blame the fans for their feelings.

“They bitter right now. They feel like they should be in the Super Bowl. They are fans and they support their city. You can’t get mad at that.”

The Rams will take on the Patriots in the Super Bowl Sunday. Thousands of Saints fans have pledged not to watch the game.