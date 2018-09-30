The New Orleans Saints and New York Giants announced their inactives lists ahead of Sunday’s kickoff. Here’s who will not suit up during Week 4 of the NFL regular season.

From the Saints

There were few surprises on the Saints’ list. Linebacker Manti Te’o has now missed three weeks with a knee injury, and was reported to be out earlier in the week. Defensive lineman Jay Bromley, a nose tackle specialist, has been playing in place of Tyeler Davison, but the starter’s return has removed the need for Bromley to be active. Rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport was questionable to play after a midweek hip injury, but will gut it out against the Giants. Tailback Dwayne Washington, promoted on Friday from the practice squad, will also get some reps.

LB Manti Te’o

OL Cameron Tom

OL Will Clapp

DE Mitchell Loewen

TE Dan Arnold

DT Jay Bromley

DE Trey Hendrickson

From the Giants

Most of the Giants’ inactives were already known from Friday’s injury reports. Five players were preemptively ruled out for the game due to injuries, including starters like cornerback Eli Apple, tight end Evan Engram, and New York’s best pass rusher, Olivier Vernon. The Saints also found out that they would not see a familiar face in tailback Jonathan Stewart, who started for the Carolina Panthers since 2008 before joining the Giants in free agency back in March.

CB Eli Apple

TE Evan Engram

WR Cody Latimer

RB Jonathan Stewart

LB Olivier Vernon

OL Evan Brown

QB Kyle Lauletta

© 2018 WWL