Saints: Ingram makes impact in return

NEW ORLEANS — Days after being traded Mark Ingram was back on the field in the black and gold. Things are a little different now including his jersey number which is now number 14.

In his return to the Caesars Superdome, he led the Who Dat Chant to kickoff the game.

"It was perfect timing. I'm glad to be back home," said Ingram.

Despite the new number, Ingram made plays that reminded us all of what he did for eight years with the Saints.

It didn't take long for Ingram to get his first touch. Midway through the first quarter, he gained 17 yards on a screen pass.

Against the top rushing defense in the NFL Ingram rushed six times for 27 yards and caught two passes for 25 yards.

Following the win, it was just like old times as Ingram and Alvin Kamara shared the stage alongside Cam Jordan for their post-game press conference.

"You won't meet nobody happier than me," Ingram said.

This Sunday against the Falcons Ingram has a chance to make Saints history. He's just 62 yards away from becoming the franchise's all-time leading rusher.

