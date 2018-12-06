The Saints took the field for their first day of minicamp Tuesday, and as expected running back Mark Ingram was on the field for the first time this offseason. Ingram chose to skip the Saints’ organized team activities the last three weeks, but said today it wasn’t because of a dispute regarding a contract extension, rather that he simply wanted to train on his own during that period.



Ingram also commented on his four-game suspension for the first time. “I fought it hard, and I don’t agree with it, but I’m going to serve my suspension and I’m going to be ready to go when it’s time,” he said. “Hopefully we’re 4-0 when I come back.”



“I think he’s in good shape. He did well. Good to see him out here,” head coach Sean Payton said. Payton stated there was no update on any potential contract talks, insisting any discussion will remain between Ingram and the organization.



The Saints look to be kicking the tires on a pair of running backs who could potentially step in for Ingram during his four-game suspension: former Saint Tim Hightower who was present today and former Kansas City running back Jamaal Charles, who will reportedly work out Wednesday.



Two notable players were missing Tuesday: defensive end Cam Jordan and wide receiver Mike Thomas. An Instagram post by Jordan showed him at the hospital for the birth of his child. Thomas’ absence was more unclear, however, as Payton simply admitted that it was “excused”.



The team’s first round pick, defensive end Marcus Davenport sacked Drew Brees during team drills, but was seen walking off the field shortly afterward. Davenport suffered a thumb injury during OTA’s, but Payton insisted his injury was nothing major. “He’s got a thumb that we’ll have repaired right when we’re finished here on Friday,” said Payton.



Overall, the Saints’ head coach seemed relatively pleased with the opening day of minicamp.



“I thought early on it was good, I thought later on it began to wane some,” Payton said. “Hopefully tomorrow we come back out and have another good day. Obviously we're going to deal with these temperatures so they get used to it. Really, the first half of practice was better.”

