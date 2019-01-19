NEW ORLEANS — One Saints players who will be watching the game from the stands with the fans has a game prediction.

Saints defensive tackle Jay Bromley was injured in the game against the Ravens. He had surgery and is now out rehabbing his arm from a torn bicep.

Friday, he sat down with Eyewitness News for an upcoming Weight Loss Wednesday story about a special diet he is following.

But after talking about that topic, Sunday's championship game came up.

"The rams are a tough team. They have a lot of talent, a lot of talent on offense and defense, you know, but we're not where we are for no reason.

We probably have the best quarterback in the game right now. I really think that we're going to pull it out. I believe it's going to be a close game because when you get to the playoffs, that's what they become, but I believe that we'll take it," Bromley said.

Bromley said even though he wants to be back on the field as soon as possible, he says watching a game with Saints fans is electrifying.