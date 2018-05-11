The 1972 Miami Dolphins can break open the champagne.

The New Orleans Saints knocked off the 8-0 Los Angeles Rams, the NFL’s last unbeaten team, in a 45-35 shootout. The Saints have now won seven games straight, and the Who Dat Nation can finally take a breath.

An incredible first half sent the Saints into halftime comfortably up 35-17, but that comfort turned into complacency when the Rams roared back to tie it up at 35 in the fourth quarter. Big plays from wide receiver Michael Thomas, quarterback Drew Brees and cornerback P.J. Williams helped the Saints retake the lead and shut out Los Angeles the rest of the way.

The play of the game came late in the fourth quarter. It was the Saints’ ball, on third down with seven yards to go. The Rams were looking to bring pressure. But Thomas beat Rams cornerback Marcus Peters (again) off the line of scrimmage to break loose behind the defense, reel a catch in while streaking downfield and score on the longest play of his career (72 yards). That catch gave him his first career 200-yard game.

Thomas seized the moment to re-create the most famous touchdown celebration in Saints history: paying homage to Joe Horn, he retrieved a flip phone he’d hidden beneath the goalpost to call someone and tell them about his game-winning play. It was an electric moment that sent fans into a frenzy, even if it drew a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct that didn’t matter because the defense pulled through. Bask in it:

Brees finds Michael Thomas for the dagger! #LARvsNO pic.twitter.com/yhayoE2tEz — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 5, 2018

The Rams hit the Saints with everything they had: tailback Todd Gurley broke off a big run, and quarterback Jared Goff ably avoided pressure to keep drives alive. But the Saints ultimately came through, stopping L.A. on fourth down and converting their own fourth down on the following possession to kneel out the clock.

There isn’t a question: Right now, New Orleans is the best team playing pro football. The coming weeks will prove whether they can hold their seat at the top.

Saints leaders

Passing: QB Drew Brees, 25 of 36 for 346 yards and 4 touchdowns

Rushing: RB Alvin Kamara, 19 for 82 yards and 2 touchdowns

Receiving: WR Michael Thomas, 12 of 15 for 211 yards and 1 touchdown

Tackles: LB Demario Davis, 7 (5 solo, 1 tackle for loss)

Rams leaders

Passing: QB Jared Goff, 28 of 40 for 391 yards and 3 touchdowns, 1 interception

Rushing: RB Todd Gurley II, 13 for 68 yards and 1 touchdown

Receiving: WR Brandin Cooks, 6 of 8 for 114 yards and 1 touchdown

Tackles: LB Cory Littleton, 9 (7 solo)

