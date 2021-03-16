Jameis Winston agrees to 1-year deal with the Saints

The deal is reportedly worth up to $12 million.

NEW ORLEANS — Jameis Winston is coming back to New Orleans to compete for the starting quarterback job.

The Saints announced the deal Monday night.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints and Winston agreed on a 1-year deal with up to $12 million.

Winston will compete for the starting job with quarterback Taysom Hill.

Hill just signed a 4-year extension with the Saints, though it appear to be more of a cap cutting move than an investment in Hill as a starting QB. The new contract opened up $7.5 million in cap space for the Saints this season and all four added years are voidable.

The Saints didn’t see much of Winston on the field this season, but he does have a long record as an NFL starter.

Winston has started 70 games in the NFL, throwing 121 touchdowns with a completion rate just over 60%. At the same time, he threw 88 interceptions and fumbled the ball 50 times. Thirty of those interceptions came in his final year with Tampa Bay under head coach Bruce Arians.

He also has a history of off-the-field issues, including a sexual assault trial in 2012 and groping an Uber driver in 2016, which he was suspended from playing for three games for.

The news of Winston's new deal come the day after long-time Saints QB Drew Brees announced his retirement.