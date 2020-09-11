Jameis Winston 'eats Ws' & dances with Saints & Sean Payton after Bucs buckle under pressure

"How bad was Tom Brady? The score was so lopsided, Jameis Winston got to mop up and throw his first pass for the Saints," The Tampa Bay Times said on Twitter.

NEW ORLEANS — Jameis Winston made his first pass as a New Orleans Saint and his first pass against his old teammates, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Sunday as Drew Brees led the Saints in a 38-3 clobbering that many national sports analyst bet against.

After the game, Winston celebrated with the rest of the Saints and head coach Sean Payton in the locker room, flashing his signature celebration, 'eating a W.'

Winston had a 100% completion rate against Tampa. Sure — it was one pass for 11 yards, but it was complete, giving his new team a first-down.

SportsCenter shared a video of Saints players celebrating the win in the locker room after the game, showing head coach Sean Payton demonstrating his enthusiasm for beating the Bucs, physically.

Playing in one game so far this season, Winston's ESPN quarterback rating was 116.7. In comparison, the same ratings for his performance at Tampa Bay during the first five years of his career were 84.2, 86.1, 92.2, 90.2, and 84.3.

Jamies & the track selection got me weak as hell son 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PoOIKhVIMH — KEV. (@bucklezzzman) November 9, 2020

Granted, Winston's limited time on the field isn't enough to say he's getting better, but his quarterback rating was better than Brady's on Sunday — 78.4.

NFL Memes, a Facebook page that engages football fans with graphics and videos for laughs, posted the below image to demonstrate how well Jameis Winston did on Sunday.

Brady threw 3 interceptions on Sunday, making a total of 5 interceptions thrown to the Saints this season, from a total of 7, according to ESPN.

Cam Jordan, who had 7 tackles on Sunday, had this to say about Winston's post-game celebration.