Jameis Winston misses 2nd day of practice in London; Michael Thomas out too

The official injury report is due out later Thursday, but Andy Dalton was again taking snaps with the first team.

LONDON, UK — Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and receiver Michael Thomas were absent from practice for a second consecutive day in London, raising question as to whether they would be available for Sunday’s game with Minnesota.

Winston is dealing with multiple injuries but has been starting at quarterback each game this season and has thrown a league-leading five interceptions, though neither he nor the coaching staff has attributed that to his condition.

If Winston can't play, coach Dennis Allen could turn to backup Andy Dalton or versatile tight end/quarterback Taysom Hill, both of whom took reps Wednesday.

In other injury news receiver Jarvis Landry participated in the part of practice open to the media, Andrus Peat was in practice after having suffered a concussion in the Panthers’ game and safety Marcus Maye was working off to the side.