Report: Jameis Winston to be new Saints starting quarterback

ESPN's Adam Schefter said Saints players were seen congratulating Winston on Thursday at practice.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have reportedly found their new quarterback to replace Drew Brees.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday that Jameis Winston has been named the Saints' starting quarterback and will make his first start with the team against the Green Bay Packers.

Schefter said Saints players were seen congratulating Winston on Thursday at practice.

Winston bolstered his candidacy to succeed Brees as the Saints' new starter by completing nine of 10 passes for 123 yards, two touchdowns, and without an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday. The Saints went on to win 23-21 in the preseason matchup.

Jameis Winston has been named the Saints' starting quarterback and will make his first start for New Orleans on opening day vs. Green Bay Packers, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2021

► Get breaking New Orleans Saints news, scores, schedule and injuries reports by downloading WWL-TV's FREE "Bless You Boys" app in the IOS App Store or Google Play.