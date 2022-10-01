Jameis Winston officially out for Saints-Vikings game, Andy Dalton to start

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is officially out for Sunday's game vs. the Minnesota Vikings in London, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Winston has been dealing with back and ankle injuries. This season, he has completed 63.5% of his passes for 858 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.
In his place, Andy Dalton will start.
In 2021, as a member of the Chicago Bears, Dalton started six games and took at least one snap in two others, completing 63.1% of his passes for 1,515 yards, eight touchdowns, and nine interceptions.
The Saints play the Vikings in London early Sunday morning with an 8:30 a.m. CST kickoff on NFL Network.