Jameis Winston officially out for Saints-Vikings game, Andy Dalton to start

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jameis Winston is officially out for the Saints this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is officially out for Sunday's game vs. the Minnesota Vikings in London, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Winston has been dealing with back and ankle injuries. This season, he has completed 63.5% of his passes for 858 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Jameis Winston downgraded from doubtful to out for Sunday’s game vs. Vikings.



Andy Dalton starts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2022

In his place, Andy Dalton will start.

In 2021, as a member of the Chicago Bears, Dalton started six games and took at least one snap in two others, completing 63.1% of his passes for 1,515 yards, eight touchdowns, and nine interceptions.