Reports: Jameis Winston signs 2-year deal to remain with Saints

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints are gonna run it back with quarterback Jameis Winston, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
The deal is expected to be for two years and $28 million, with $21 million of it guaranteed. That's a relative bargain in the NFL quarterback market these days and could help the Saints focus on other areas of the team.
Winston was a free agent after a season that started so well for him with 14 touchdowns, 3 interceptions and a 5-2 record. Winston tore his ACL against Tampa Bay.
After Winston went down, the Saints' fortunes plunged and they finished the season at 9-8 on the outside of the playoffs looking in.
Winston was sharp, if limited in his time, staying away from the mistakes that he was known for in his NFL career, especially the 2019 season, where he threw 30 interceptions, an unheard of total in the NFL of the 2000s.
If the reports were true though, it seems that Winston was the second choice - at best -for the Saints as they went through a courtship with DeShaun Watson, before losing out to Cleveland.
The Saints expect Michael Thomas to return next year to benefit the passing game and are reportedly looking at other avenues for help, having a quarterback in place will no doubt help that situation. The team could also look to draft a young quarterback, as Winston does not have a long term deal.