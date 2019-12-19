NEW ORLEANS — Former Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins says he's sorry about his use of an offensive term in an exchange with a fan on social media.

But Jenkins also says he was not upset about his exile from New York after the incident. He says it's “awesome” to now be playing for a Saints squad that has clinched a playoff spot.

Jenkins was a starter in New York but says he can thrive in various roles. New Orleans' current starting cornerbacks are Marshon Lattimore and Eli Apple.

Apple says the Saints consulted him before claiming Jenkins off of waivers.

The Giants waived Jenkins after he declined to acknowledge wrongdoing when he used offensive language in an exchange with a fan on social media.

Jenkins went to the Pro Bowl in 2016 and has started all but two games in which he has played during his eight-year career. He's made four of his 22 career interceptions this season.

RELATED: Michael Thomas flirting with NFL history as season nears end

RELATED: 7 New Orleans Saints selected for 2020 Pro Bowl

► Get breaking New Orleans Saints news, scores, schedule and injuries reports by downloading WWL-TV's FREE "Bless You Boys" app in the IOS App Store or Google Play.