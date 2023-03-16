x
Saints

Jefferson Parish DA refuses charges against Saints safety Marcus Maye

Maye maintained his innocence since his arrest.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The charges against Saints safety Marcus Maye stemming from a road-rage incident in Metairie have been refused by the DA.

According to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office, the charges of aggravated assault with a firearm was dropped due to "insufficient evidence" in the case.

Maye was arrested on Sept. 1, 2022, after an alleged road-rage incident in Metairie. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reported that Maye pointed a gun at another car.

