Jefferson Parish DA refuses charges against Saints safety Marcus Maye

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The charges against Saints safety Marcus Maye stemming from a road-rage incident in Metairie have been refused by the DA.
According to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office, the charges of aggravated assault with a firearm was dropped due to "insufficient evidence" in the case.
Maye was arrested on Sept. 1, 2022, after an alleged road-rage incident in Metairie. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reported that Maye pointed a gun at another car.
Maye maintained his innocence since his arrest.
