Let the trolling begin.

Saints fans, basking in the glow of a 7-1 start to the season face their arch rivals this weekend, the first of two meetings with the Atlanta Falcons.

Many experts thought the Falcons would pose a serious challenge to the Saints recent dominance in the NFC South, if not win the division outright.

Well, that hasn't happened as the Falcons are 1-7 on the season and rumor has been going around about head coach Dan Quinn's future.

Saints fans seem to never let an opportunity to make some fun of the Falcons pass - especially if it involves the team's very painful and public Super Bowl loss to New England three years ago.

So, with that in mind, a class at Tom Benson School in Kenner took the opportunity to combine a math lesson with the Falcons' misery lately. The school, of course, named for the Saints owner.

To making the trolling even bigger, the video features Jefferson Parish Schools Superintendent Cade Brumley and Benson School principal John Starr.

Well, here's a look below.